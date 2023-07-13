Don de sang 23 Rue Ferdinand de Boyeres Mortagne-au-Perche, 13 juillet 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne

Don de sang à Mortagne au Perche le Jeudi 13 Juillet de 15h à 19h au Carré du Perche..

2023-07-13 15:00:00 fin : 2023-07-13 19:00:00. .

23 Rue Ferdinand de Boyeres Carré du Perche

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Blood donation in Mortagne au Perche on Thursday 13th July from 3pm to 7pm at the Carré du Perche.

Donación de sangre en Mortagne au Perche el jueves 13 de julio de 15:00 a 19:00 horas en el Carré du Perche.

Blutspende in Mortagne au Perche am Donnerstag, den 13. Juli von 15:00 bis 19:00 Uhr im Carré du Perche.

