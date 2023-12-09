A la Bib, on joue ! 23 Rue Étienne Marcel Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 9 décembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Entre batailles fratricides et jeux de pouvoirs, comment échapper aux Games of Thrones ?

Réponse avec Sylvain et les serments de Strasbourg..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

23 Rue Étienne Marcel La Bib

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Between fratricidal battles and games of power, how can you escape the Games of Thrones?

Answer with Sylvain and the Strasbourg oaths.

Entre batallas fratricidas y juegos de poder, ¿cómo escapar a los Juegos de Tronos?

Descúbralo con Sylvain y los juramentos de Estrasburgo.

Wie kann man zwischen Bruderkämpfen und Machtspielen den Games of Thrones entkommen?

Antwort mit Sylvain und den Eiden von Straßburg.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47