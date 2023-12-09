A la Bib, on joue ! 23 Rue Étienne Marcel Villeneuve-sur-Lot
A la Bib, on joue ! 23 Rue Étienne Marcel Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 9 décembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
Entre batailles fratricides et jeux de pouvoirs, comment échapper aux Games of Thrones ?
Réponse avec Sylvain et les serments de Strasbourg..
23 Rue Étienne Marcel La Bib
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Between fratricidal battles and games of power, how can you escape the Games of Thrones?
Answer with Sylvain and the Strasbourg oaths.
Entre batallas fratricidas y juegos de poder, ¿cómo escapar a los Juegos de Tronos?
Descúbralo con Sylvain y los juramentos de Estrasburgo.
Wie kann man zwischen Bruderkämpfen und Machtspielen den Games of Thrones entkommen?
Antwort mit Sylvain und den Eiden von Straßburg.
