Bœuf / jam libre au 3C 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence
Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône
Tape le Bœuf avec tes potes, sans agressivité aucunes.
A disposition : 1 piano, 1 basse, 1 gratte folk une autre en nylon plus une manouche pour gaucher, un harmonica et on en passe….
2023-11-04 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 19:00:00. EUR.
23 Boulevard Carnot Le 3C – Café Culturel Citoyen
Play the B?uf with your buddies, without any aggression.
Available: 1 piano, 1 bass, 1 folk guitar, 1 nylon guitar plus a left-handed manouche, a harmonica and much more?
Dale al B?uf con tus colegas, sin agresiones.
Disponibles: 1 piano, 1 bajo, 1 guitarra folk, 1 guitarra de nailon más una manouche para zurdos, una armónica y mucho más..
Schlag das B?uf mit deinen Kumpels, ohne jegliche Aggressivität.
Zur Verfügung stehen: 1 Klavier, 1 Bass, 1 Folk- und 1 Nylon-Gitarre sowie eine Gypsy-Gitarre für Linkshänder, eine Mundharmonika und vieles mehr
Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence