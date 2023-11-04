Bœuf / jam libre au 3C 23 Boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence, 4 novembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Tape le Bœuf avec tes potes, sans agressivité aucunes.

A disposition : 1 piano, 1 basse, 1 gratte folk une autre en nylon plus une manouche pour gaucher, un harmonica et on en passe….

2023-11-04 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 19:00:00. EUR.

23 Boulevard Carnot Le 3C – Café Culturel Citoyen

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Play the B?uf with your buddies, without any aggression.

Available: 1 piano, 1 bass, 1 folk guitar, 1 nylon guitar plus a left-handed manouche, a harmonica and much more?

Dale al B?uf con tus colegas, sin agresiones.

Disponibles: 1 piano, 1 bajo, 1 guitarra folk, 1 guitarra de nailon más una manouche para zurdos, una armónica y mucho más..

Schlag das B?uf mit deinen Kumpels, ohne jegliche Aggressivität.

Zur Verfügung stehen: 1 Klavier, 1 Bass, 1 Folk- und 1 Nylon-Gitarre sowie eine Gypsy-Gitarre für Linkshänder, eine Mundharmonika und vieles mehr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence