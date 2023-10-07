Concert Lekes, trio Rebetiko 23 boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence Catégories d’Évènement: Aix-en-Provence

Bouches-du-Rhône Concert Lekes, trio Rebetiko 23 boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence, 7 octobre 2023, Aix-en-Provence. Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône Lekes est en concert au 3C !.

2023-10-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 22:00:00. .

23 boulevard Carnot BATIMENT B9 APPARTEMENT 2

Aix-en-Provence 13090 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Lekes in concert at 3C! ¡Lekes en concierto en 3C! Lekes tritt im 3C auf! Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aix-en-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône Autres Lieu 23 boulevard Carnot Adresse 23 boulevard Carnot BATIMENT B9 APPARTEMENT 2 Ville Aix-en-Provence Departement Bouches-du-Rhône Lieu Ville 23 boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence latitude longitude 43.526064;5.454789

23 boulevard Carnot Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/aix-en-provence/