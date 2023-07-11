Nathalie Cambier Jonval – Naturopathe 23 bis rue bournizet Vouziers, 12 juillet 2023, Vouziers.

Prenez le temps de vous faire du bien ! Nathalie Cambier Jonval, naturopathe diplômée certifiée La Féna, vous accompagne et vous propose différentes prestations pour vous redonner vitalité. Massages corps et visage, travail sur les émotions, soins énergétiques, Luxopuncture, bilan complet…Nathalie encadre également des séjours de jeûne complet ou alternatif sur une période de 5 à 7 jours (sur avis médical), avec hébergement et accès sauna et bain nordique..

Take the time to do yourself good! Nathalie Cambier Jonval, certified naturopath La Féna, accompanies you and offers you different services to give you back vitality. Body and face massages, work on emotions, energetic treatments, Luxopuncture, complete check-up… Nathalie also supervises complete or alternative fasting stays over a period of 5 to 7 days (on medical advice), with accommodation and access to sauna and Nordic bath.

¡Tómate el tiempo de hacerte bien! Nathalie Cambier Jonval, naturópata diplomada La Féna, te acompaña y te ofrece diferentes servicios para devolverte la vitalidad. Masajes corporales y faciales, trabajo sobre las emociones, tratamientos energéticos, luxopuntura, chequeo completo… Nathalie también supervisa estancias de ayuno completo o alternativo durante un periodo de 5 a 7 días (por recomendación médica), con alojamiento y acceso a sauna y baño nórdico.

Nehmen Sie sich die Zeit, sich etwas Gutes zu tun! Nathalie Cambier Jonval, diplomierte Naturheilpraktikerin mit La Féna-Zertifikat, begleitet Sie und bietet Ihnen verschiedene Leistungen an, um Ihre Vitalität wiederherzustellen. Körper- und Gesichtsmassagen, Arbeit mit Emotionen, Energiebehandlungen, Luxopunktur, umfassende Bilanz…Nathalie betreut auch vollständige oder alternative Fastenaufenthalte über einen Zeitraum von 5 bis 7 Tagen (auf ärztliche Empfehlung), mit Unterkunft und Zugang zu Sauna und nordischem Bad.

