Imagination – 40 ans de Chansons 23 avenue Maréchal Foch Biarritz, 24 mai 2024, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Avec une carrière remarquable qui s’étend sur plus de trois décennies et des ventes de disques dépassant les 30 millions d’albums, Leee John et son groupe Imagination ont sorti et réussi de nombreux singles classiques et albums de platine, d’or et d’argent tels que Body Talk, Just An illusion, Flashback, Music and Lights and Changes et bien d’autres encore, présentant les chansons Brit Soul/Jazz/Funk parfaites et établissant leur position en tant qu’incontournables faiseurs de hits des années 80.

Il continue de tourner dans le monde et s’est produit avec de nombreux artistes de renommée mondiale tels que The Jacksons, Earth Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang, Nile Rogers de Chic, Incognito et Kid Creole and the Coconuts. Récemment, Leee a été honoré et a reçu un prix pour l’ensemble de sa carrière au Royaume-Uni..

2024-05-24

23 avenue Maréchal Foch Gare du Midi

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With a remarkable career spanning over three decades and record sales in excess of 30 million albums, Leee John and his band Imagination have released and succeeded with numerous classic singles and platinum, gold and silver albums such as Body Talk, Just An illusion, Flashback, Music and Lights and Changes and many more, showcasing the perfect Brit Soul/Jazz/Funk songs and establishing their position as essential 80s hitmakers.

He continues to tour the world and has performed with many world-renowned artists including The Jacksons, Earth Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang, Chic’s Nile Rogers, Incognito and Kid Creole and the Coconuts. Leee was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award in the UK.

Con una notable carrera que abarca más de tres décadas y unas ventas de discos que superan los 30 millones, Leee John y su banda Imagination han publicado con éxito numerosos singles clásicos y álbumes de platino, oro y plata como Body Talk, Just An illusion, Flashback, Music and Lights y Changes y muchos más, mostrando las canciones perfectas de Brit Soul/Jazz/Funk y estableciendo su posición como los creadores de éxitos esenciales de los 80.

Sigue girando por todo el mundo y ha actuado con muchos artistas de renombre mundial, como The Jacksons, Earth Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang, Nile Rogers de Chic, Incognito y Kid Creole and the Coconuts. Leee ha sido galardonada recientemente en el Reino Unido con el Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mit einer bemerkenswerten Karriere, die sich über drei Jahrzehnte erstreckt, und Plattenverkäufen von mehr als 30 Millionen Alben haben Leee John und seine Band Imagination zahlreiche klassische Singles und Platin-, Gold- und Silberalben wie Body Talk, Just An Illusion, Flashback, Music and Lights and Changes und viele andere veröffentlicht und erfolgreich gemacht, die perfekten Brit Soul/Jazz/Funk-Songs präsentiert und ihre Position als unverzichtbare Hitmacher der 80er Jahre begründet.

Er tourt weiterhin durch die Welt und ist mit vielen weltberühmten Künstlern aufgetreten, darunter The Jacksons, Earth Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang, Nile Rogers von Chic, Incognito und Kid Creole and the Coconuts. Vor kurzem wurde Leee geehrt und erhielt einen Preis für sein Lebenswerk in Großbritannien.

