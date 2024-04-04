Zola l’Infréquentable 23 avenue Maréchal Foch Biarritz, 4 avril 2024, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Zola, infréquentable pour qui ? Pour ceux qui le combattaient et le haïssaient. Et ils étaient nombreux dans cette France de la fin du 19ème siècle où une forme de patriotisme se mâtinait d’un antisémitisme vociférant au grand jour.

Le 5 janvier 1895, Emile Zola dîne comme à l’accoutumée chez son ami Alphonse Daudet. Ce soir-là son fils, Léon Daudet, pamphlétaire nationaliste et pigiste pour différents journaux, vient d’assister à la dégradation du capitaine Dreyfus à l’Ecole Militaire, évènement qu’il couvre pour Le Figaro. Il entreprend de lire à Zola son projet d’article. Indigné par les propos ignominieux et antisémites de Léon Daudet, Zola l’humaniste s’insurge : il ne peut tolérer qu’en France on puisse accuser un homme sans autre forme de procès que celui de sa religion..

Zola, infrequentable for whom? For those who fought and hated him. And there were plenty of them in France at the end of the 19th century, where a form of patriotism was mixed with openly vociferating anti-Semitism.

On January 5, 1895, Emile Zola dined as usual at the home of his friend Alphonse Daudet. That evening, his son Léon Daudet, a nationalist pamphleteer and freelancer for various newspapers, had just witnessed the degradation of Captain Dreyfus at the Ecole Militaire, an event he was covering for Le Figaro. He read his draft article to Zola. Outraged by Léon Daudet?s ignominious, anti-Semitic remarks, Zola the humanist protests: he cannot tolerate that in France a man can be accused without any form of trial other than that of his religion.

Zola, ¿infrecuente para quién? Para los que le combatieron y le odiaron. Y los había en abundancia en la Francia de finales del siglo XIX, donde una forma de patriotismo se mezclaba con un antisemitismo abiertamente vociferante.

El 5 de enero de 1895, Emile Zola cenaba como de costumbre en casa de su amigo Alphonse Daudet. Esa noche, su hijo, Léon Daudet, panfletista nacionalista y colaborador de varios periódicos, acababa de presenciar la degradación del capitán Dreyfus en la Escuela Militar, acontecimiento que cubría para Le Figaro. Le leyó a Zola el borrador de su artículo. Indignado por los comentarios ignominiosos y antisemitas de Léon Daudet, el humanista Zola protestó: no podía tolerar que en Francia se acusara a un hombre sin más juicio que el de su religión.

Zola, für wen unfreiwillig unfrei? Für diejenigen, die ihn bekämpften und hassten. Und das waren viele im Frankreich des ausgehenden 19. Jahrhunderts, wo sich eine Form des Patriotismus mit einem lautstarken Antisemitismus vermischte.

Am 5. Januar 1895 dinierte Emile Zola wie üblich bei seinem Freund Alphonse Daudet. An diesem Abend war sein Sohn Léon Daudet, ein nationalistischer Pamphletist und freier Mitarbeiter verschiedener Zeitungen, gerade Zeuge der Degradierung von Hauptmann Dreyfus in der Ecole Militaire geworden, über die er für Le Figaro berichtet hatte. Er liest Zola seinen Artikelentwurf vor. Zola, der Humanist, ist empört über die schändlichen und antisemitischen Äußerungen Léon Daudets und protestiert.

