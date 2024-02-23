Les Pigeons 23 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Biarritz, 23 février 2024, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Entouré de Francis Huster et de Chloé Lambert, Michel Leeb interprète la première comédie qu’il a lui-même écrite, et joue malicieusement avec les codes du théatre.

Serge et Bernard, acteurs de second plan, la soixantaine, habitués aux troisièmes rôles, sont amis depuis longtemps. Ils ont débuté ensemble il y a 40 ans, mais n’en restent pas moins rivaux. Convoqués en même temps pour le casting d’un film, ils sont à la fois surpris et contents. En attendant de passer l’audition, ils discutent, évoquent leurs souvenirs, se taquinent… Mais quand on leur apporte le texte de l’audition, tout bascule !

Une comédie entre rires et émotions.

Durée : 1h30.

Surrounded by Francis Huster and Chloé Lambert, Michel Leeb performs the first comedy he has written himself, and plays mischievously with theatrical codes.

Serge and Bernard, second-rate actors in their sixties, used to playing third roles, have been friends for a long time. They started out together 40 years ago, but are still rivals. Summoned at the same time to cast a film, they are both surprised and pleased. While waiting to audition, they chat, reminisce and tease each other… But when the audition script is brought to them, everything changes!

A comedy of laughter and emotion.

Running time: 1h30

Rodeado por Francis Huster y Chloé Lambert, Michel Leeb interpreta la primera comedia que ha escrito él mismo, y juega con picardía con los códigos del teatro.

Serge y Bernard, actores sesentones de segunda fila, acostumbrados a interpretar terceros papeles, son amigos desde hace mucho tiempo. Empezaron juntos hace 40 años, pero siguen siendo rivales. Cuando les invitan al mismo tiempo a una audición para una película, se sorprenden y se alegran. Mientras esperan, charlan, recuerdan y se toman el pelo… Pero cuando les traen el guión de la audición, ¡todo cambia!

Una comedia de risa y emoción.

Duración: 1h30

Michel Leeb, der von Francis Huster und Chloé Lambert umgeben ist, spielt die erste Komödie, die er selbst geschrieben hat, und spielt schelmisch mit den Codes des Theaters.

Serge und Bernard, Schauspieler in der zweiten Reihe, um die 60 Jahre alt und an dritte Rollen gewöhnt, sind seit langem befreundet. Sie haben vor 40 Jahren zusammen angefangen, sind aber trotzdem Rivalen geblieben. Als sie zur gleichen Zeit zu einem Filmcasting eingeladen werden, sind sie überrascht und erfreut zugleich. Während sie auf das Vorsprechen warten, unterhalten sie sich, schwelgen in Erinnerungen und necken sich gegenseitig. Doch als man ihnen den Text für das Vorsprechen bringt, ändert sich alles!

Eine Komödie zwischen Lachen und Emotionen.

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden

