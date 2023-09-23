Concert et Combinado au Bistrot d’Eugénie 226 Rue René Vielle Eugénie-les-Bains, 23 septembre 2023, Eugénie-les-Bains.

Eugénie-les-Bains,Landes

Le Bistrot d’Eugénie vous propose un concert & combinado le samedi 23 septembre à 19h30 avec Paradox chansons françaises et internationales et combinado pour 15€.

Combinado : melon, jambon, lomo, ventrèche, frites, brebis et salade.

Réservation conseillée avant le 21 septembre.

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 23:00:00. EUR.

226 Rue René Vielle

Eugénie-les-Bains 40320 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Le Bistrot d’Eugénie proposes a concert & combinado on Saturday September 23rd at 7:30pm with Paradox chansons françaises et internationales and combinado for 15?

Combinado: melon, ham, lomo, ventrèche, French fries, ewe’s milk cheese and salad.

Reservations recommended before September 21

El Bistrot d’Eugénie ofrece un concierto & combinado el sábado 23 de septiembre a las 19.30 h con Paradox, canciones francesas e internacionales y combinado por 15?

Combinado: melón, jamón, lomo, ventrèche, patatas fritas, queso de oveja y ensalada.

Se recomienda reservar antes del 21 de septiembre

Das Bistrot d’Eugénie bietet Ihnen am Samstag, den 23. September um 19:30 Uhr ein Konzert & Combado mit Paradox, französischen und internationalen Liedern und Combado für 15?

Combinado: Melone, Schinken, Lomo, Bauchfleisch, Pommes frites, Schafskäse und Salat.

Reservierung vor dem 21. September empfohlen

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Aire sur l’Adour