THEATRE LA PRIAPEE DES ECREVISSES 223 rue de Metz Vittel, 1 décembre 2023, Vittel.

Vittel,Vosges

Dans sa cuisine, Marguerite Steinheil s’exerce à son occupation favorite, la conception d’un plat sophistiqué “Les écrevisses à la Présidente” !…

Marguerite Steinheil fut surnommée “La Sarah Bernhardt des Assises”, tellement sa fascination fut grande sur le jury et les magistrats qui l’acquittèrent en 1909 dans des applaudissements frénétiques !…

A la force du poignet, elle est devenue l’honorable, la richissime Lady Robert Brooke Campbell Scarlett-Abinger, baronne et pairesse d’Angleterre.

Alors elle cuisine, obstinément elle cuisine avec jubilation et avec hargne. Juste pour nuire encore un peu.

Billeterie : Service animations de la Ville de Vittel. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-01 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-01 . 25 EUR.

223 rue de Metz Espace Alhambra

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



In her kitchen, Marguerite Steinheil practiced her favorite occupation, designing a sophisticated dish: « Crayfish à la Présidente »!

Marguerite Steinheil was nicknamed « The Sarah Bernhardt of the Assizes », such was her fascination for the jury and magistrates who acquitted her in 1909 to frenzied applause!…

With the strength of her wrist, she became the honorable, wealthy Lady Robert Brooke Campbell Scarlett-Abinger, Baroness and Peeress of England.

So she cooks, stubbornly she cooks, with gusto and with a vengeance. Just to cause a little more harm.

Tickets at: Service animations de la Ville de Vittel

En su cocina, Marguerite Steinheil practica su oficio favorito, creando un plato sofisticado: ¡ »Cangrejos de río a la Presidenta »!

Marguerite Steinheil recibió el apodo de « la Sarah Bernhardt de los juicios », tal era la fascinación que ejercía sobre el jurado y los magistrados, que la absolvieron en 1909 entre frenéticos aplausos…

Con la fuerza de su muñeca, se convirtió en la honorable y adinerada Lady Robert Brooke Campbell Scarlett-Abinger, Baronesa y Peeress de Inglaterra.

Así que cocina, cocina obstinadamente con gusto y con venganza. Sólo para causar un poco más de daño.

Entradas en: Service animations de la Ville de Vittel

In ihrer Küche übt sich Marguerite Steinheil in ihrer Lieblingsbeschäftigung, dem Entwerfen eines raffinierten Gerichts ?Flusskrebse à la Présidente?!?

Marguerite Steinheil wurde als « Sarah Bernhardt des Assises » bezeichnet, da sie die Geschworenen und Richter so sehr faszinierte, dass sie 1909 mit frenetischem Applaus freigesprochen wurde…

Sie wurde die ehrenwerte, reiche Lady Robert Brooke Campbell Scarlett-Abinger, Baroness und Pairese of England.

Also kocht sie, hartnäckig kocht sie, mit Jubel und mit Aggression. Nur um noch ein bisschen mehr zu schaden.

Kartenverkauf: Service animations de la Ville de Vittel (Veranstaltungsservice der Stadt Vittel)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE