DAVID CHEVALLIER TRIO – FESTIVAL JAZZ SUR CAMEMBERT 22 rue Rabelais Fontenay-le-Comte, 24 novembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

Festival Jazz sur Camembert du 24 au 26 novembre au théâtre municipal de Fontenay-le-Comte..

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-24 22:30:00. .

22 rue Rabelais Théâtre Municipal

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Festival Jazz sur Camembert from November 24 to 26 at the Théâtre Municipal in Fontenay-le-Comte.

Festival Jazz sur Camembert del 24 al 26 de noviembre en el teatro municipal de Fontenay-le-Comte.

Festival Jazz sur Camembert vom 24. bis 26. November im Stadttheater von Fontenay-le-Comte.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-19 par Vendée Expansion