Jeux en famille 22 rue du Commerce Monein, 22 novembre 2023, Monein.

Monein,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Venez partager un moment agréable et ludique avec vos enfants. Il y aura des jeux pour tous les âges. Goûter offert en fin d’animation..

2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 17:00:00. EUR.

22 rue du Commerce Centre social et culturel

Monein 64360 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and share a fun-filled moment with your children. Games for all ages. Snack offered at the end of the activity.

Venga a compartir un momento lúdico y divertido con sus hijos. Habrá juegos para todas las edades. Al final de la actividad se servirá un tentempié.

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen angenehmen und spielerischen Moment mit Ihren Kindern. Es wird Spiele für alle Altersgruppen geben. Am Ende der Animation wird ein Imbiss angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par OT Coeur de Béarn