6ème salon du P’tit format à La P’tite Galerie 22 Rue des Lingots Honfleur, 1 décembre 2023, Honfleur.

Chaque artiste peut exposer 3 œuvres pendant 1 mois entier et les visiteurs peuvent découvrir un véritable Marché de l’Art juste avant les fêtes de fin d’année.

Initié il y a une vingtaine d’année par l’un des associés, cette manifestation est toujours une occasion de rencontrer beaucoup d’artistes de tous univers ainsi que de nombreux visiteurs..

22 Rue des Lingots

Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie



After a career in the computer industry, Francis Riancho took up his pencils and brushes again, which he had abandoned in his teens.

He works with Indian ink and then discovers the pastel with happiness and devotes himself passionately.

In 2019, he creates with 3 other artists, the Workshop of the artists Loire Val d’Aubois in Nérondes (18) of which he ensures the presidency. He has won numerous prizes in regional exhibitions and is a member of the Société des Pastellistes de France.

His favorite subjects are portraits, reflections and light effects.

It is by populating the void of his creations with metal wire that Jean-Philippe Desfarges gave birth to his universe. The material inhabits and structures the space with fantasy and lightness and offers a sculptural and poetic vision of the world. Characters and objects appear as a reflection of the real and familiar world, but also creatures inspired by tales and mythology, two universes that cohabit harmoniously.

Her creations made of a fine and light thread, are aerial, sometimes mobile, and also say the fragility and the transience of life.

Cada artista podrá exponer 3 obras durante todo un mes, y los visitantes podrán descubrir un auténtico Mercado del Arte justo antes de las fiestas.

Iniciado hace unos veinte años por uno de los socios, este evento sigue siendo una oportunidad para conocer a muchos artistas de todos los orígenes, así como a muchos visitantes.

Jeder Künstler kann 3 ?uvres für einen ganzen Monat ausstellen und die Besucher können kurz vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen einen echten Kunstmarkt erleben.

Diese Veranstaltung, die vor etwa 20 Jahren von einem der Partner ins Leben gerufen wurde, ist immer eine Gelegenheit, viele Künstler aus allen Welten und zahlreiche Besucher zu treffen.

