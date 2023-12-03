Animations de Noël 22 place marcellin Martin La Chapelle-d’Aurec, 3 décembre 2023, La Chapelle-d'Aurec.

La Chapelle-d’Aurec,Haute-Loire

Réservez votre après-midi pour profiter des ateliers de Noël du comité et de chap’créa. Visite du père noël, promenade en calèche, chocolat chaud, crêpes, vin chaud….

22 place marcellin Martin Salle polyvalente

La Chapelle-d’Aurec 43120 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Reserve your afternoon to take part in the Christmas workshops organized by the committee and chap’créa. Visit from Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, crêpes, mulled wine…

Reserve su tarde para aprovechar los talleres navideños organizados por el comité y chap’créa. Visita de Papá Noel, paseos en coche de caballos, chocolate caliente, crepes, vino caliente…

Halten Sie sich den Nachmittag frei, um die Weihnachtsworkshops des Komitees und von Chap’crea zu genießen. Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns, Kutschenfahrt, heiße Schokolade, Crêpes, Glühwein…

