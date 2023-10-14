Concert – Nathalie Kotka 22, place du Général de Gaulle Mortagne-au-Perche
Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne
Concert de Nathalie Kotka, organisé par l’association Perche Haïti.
Oeuvres originales et aussi : Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…
Accompagné de Philippe Urtreger..
2023-10-14 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . .
22, place du Général de Gaulle Salle des fêtes
Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie
Concert by Nathalie Kotka, organized by the Perche Haïti association.
Original works and also: Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…
Accompanied by Philippe Urtreger.
Concierto de Nathalie Kotka, organizado por la asociación Perche Haïti.
Obras originales de Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…
Acompañado por Philippe Urtreger.
Konzert von Nathalie Kotka, organisiert von der Vereinigung Perche Haiti.
Originalwerke und auch: Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…
Begleitet von Philippe Urtreger.
