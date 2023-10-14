Concert – Nathalie Kotka 22, place du Général de Gaulle Mortagne-au-Perche, 14 octobre 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne

Concert de Nathalie Kotka, organisé par l’association Perche Haïti.

Oeuvres originales et aussi : Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…

Accompagné de Philippe Urtreger..

2023-10-14 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

22, place du Général de Gaulle Salle des fêtes

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Concert by Nathalie Kotka, organized by the Perche Haïti association.

Original works and also: Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…

Accompanied by Philippe Urtreger.

Concierto de Nathalie Kotka, organizado por la asociación Perche Haïti.

Obras originales de Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…

Acompañado por Philippe Urtreger.

Konzert von Nathalie Kotka, organisiert von der Vereinigung Perche Haiti.

Originalwerke und auch: Françoise Hardy, Isabelle Aubret, Michel Fugain, France Gall, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel…

Begleitet von Philippe Urtreger.

