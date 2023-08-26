Atelier de calligraphie 22 Chemin de la Minoterie Nay, 26 août 2023, Nay.

Nay,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’Association Nayart en partenariat avec la Minoterie organise des ateliers de calligraphie avec l’artiste Chahab. Au programme, fabrication et préparation des outils, initiation à l’écriture orientale ainsi qu’à la calligraphie avec roseaux et autres matériaux (acrylique et encre).

L’événement est accessible à tout niveau, sur inscription (places limitées) et le matériel est fourni..

2023-08-26 fin : 2023-08-26 18:30:00. EUR.

22 Chemin de la Minoterie La Minoterie

Nay 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Nayart Association, in partnership with La Minoterie, is organizing calligraphy workshops with artist Chahab. On the program: making and preparing tools, introduction to oriental writing and calligraphy with reeds and other materials (acrylic and ink).

The event is open to all levels, with registration (places are limited) and materials provided.

La Asociación Nayart, en colaboración con La Minoterie, organiza talleres de caligrafía con el artista Chahab. Programa: fabricación y preparación de herramientas, iniciación a la escritura oriental y caligrafía con cañas y otros materiales (acrílico y tinta).

La actividad está abierta a todos los niveles, con inscripción previa (plazas limitadas) y material incluido.

Der Verein Nayart organisiert in Partnerschaft mit der Minoterie Kalligraphie-Workshops mit dem Künstler Chahab. Auf dem Programm stehen die Herstellung und Vorbereitung von Werkzeugen, eine Einführung in die orientalische Schrift sowie die Kalligraphie mit Schilfrohr und anderen Materialien (Acryl und Tinte).

Die Veranstaltung ist für alle Niveaustufen geeignet, erfordert eine Anmeldung (begrenzte Plätze) und das Material wird bereitgestellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-14 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire du Pays de Nay