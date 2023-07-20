Exclusive Guided Tour of The Old Town / Visite exclusive de la Ville d’Hiver en Anglais 22 Boulevard du Général Leclerc Arcachon, 20 juillet 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Discover the architectural and stylistic evolution of the Old Town : the Winter City villas. From its creation to the historical anecdotes related to the aristocracy and bourgeoisie who came to this area for a holiday, let yourself be guided in this emblematic district of Arcachon.

Depending on the day, you will be accompanied by Sandrine, Valérie, Pierre, Virginie, Christel and Myriam, local speakers and experts. Everyone will be able to present this district from a different angle.

Registration and information at the Tourist Office.

Pour ce début de saison, nous avons le plaisir d’organiser une visite de la Ville d’Hiver en Anglais.

Découvrez l’évolution architecturale et stylistique des villas de la Ville d’Hiver. De sa création aux anecdotes historiques liées à l’aristocratie et la bourgeoisie venues en villégiature dans ce quartier..

22 Boulevard du Général Leclerc Office de Tourisme d’Arcachon / MA.AT

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the architectural and stylistic evolution of the villas in the Winter City. From its creation to the historical anectodes linked to the aristocracy and the bourgeoisie who have come on holiday in this district, let yourself be guided in this emblematic district of Arcachon.

Descubra la evolución arquitectónica y estilística de las villas en Winter City. Desde su creación hasta los anectodos históricos vinculados a la aristocracia y la burguesía que han venido de vacaciones a este distrito, déjese guiar por este emblemático distrito de Arcachon.

Entdecken Sie die architektonische und stilistische Entwicklung der Villen in der Winterstadt. Lassen Sie sich von seiner Entstehung bis zu den historischen Anektoden, die mit der Aristokratie und der Bourgeoisie verbunden sind und in diesem Viertel Urlaub gemacht haben, in diesem emblematischen Viertel von Arcachon führen.

