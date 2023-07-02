Visite Guidée : La Ville d’Hiver 22 Boulevard du Général Leclerc Arcachon, 2 juillet 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Découvrez l’évolution architecturale et stylistique des villas de la Ville d’Hiver. De sa création aux anecdotes historiques liées à l’aristocratie et la bourgeoisie venues en villégiature dans ce quartier, laissez-vous guider dans ce quartier emblématique d’Arcachon.

Selon les jours, vous serez accompagnés par Sandrine, Valérie, Pierre, Virginie, Christel et Myriam guides conférenciers et experts locaux. Chacun pourra vous présenter ce quartier sous un angle différent.

Inscription et renseignements auprès de l’Office de Tourisme..

2023-07-02

22 Boulevard du Général Leclerc Office de Tourisme d'Arcachon

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the architectural and stylistic evolution of the villas in the Ville d’Hiver. From its creation to the historical anecdotes linked to the aristocracy and bourgeoisie who vacationed here, let us guide you through this emblematic Arcachon neighborhood.

Depending on the day, you’ll be accompanied by Sandrine, Valérie, Pierre, Virginie, Christel and Myriam, tour guides and local experts. Each will be able to show you the area from a different angle.

Registration and information at the Tourist Office.

Descubra la evolución arquitectónica y estilística de las villas de la Ville d’Hiver. Desde su creación hasta las anécdotas históricas relacionadas con la aristocracia y la burguesía que vinieron a veranear a esta zona, déjese guiar por este emblemático barrio de Arcachon.

Según el día, le acompañarán Sandrine, Valérie, Pierre, Virginie, Christel y Myriam, expertos locales y guías turísticos. Cada guía podrá mostrarle la zona desde un ángulo diferente.

Inscripciones e información en la Oficina de Turismo.

Entdecken Sie die architektonische und stilistische Entwicklung der Villen in der Ville d’Hiver. Von ihrer Entstehung bis zu den historischen Anekdoten im Zusammenhang mit der Aristokratie und der Bourgeoisie, die in diesem Viertel Urlaub machten, lassen Sie sich durch dieses emblematische Viertel von Arcachon führen.

Je nach Tag werden Sie von Sandrine, Valérie, Pierre, Virginie, Christel und Myriam, den Fremdenführern und lokalen Experten, begleitet. Jeder von ihnen kann Ihnen dieses Viertel aus einem anderen Blickwinkel zeigen.

Anmeldung und Informationen beim Office de Tourisme.

