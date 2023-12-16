Visite du quartier médiéval de Parthenay 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Parthenay, 16 décembre 2023 15:00, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Dans le cadre du marché de Noël de Parthenay, venez découvrir le quartier médiéval et vous immerger dans l’ambiance des fêtes de fin d’année, avec les guides du Pays d’art et d’histoire de Parthenay-Gâtine

Réservation conseillée..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 16:30:00. .

22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Office de Tourisme – PDC

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of Parthenay?s Christmas market, come and discover the medieval quarter and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the festive season, with guides from the Pays d?art et d?histoire de Parthenay-Gâtine

Reservations recommended.

En el marco del mercado de Navidad de Parthenay, venga a descubrir el barrio medieval y sumérjase en el ambiente de las fiestas, con los guías de la región de arte e historia de Parthenay-Gâtine

Se recomienda reservar.

Entdecken Sie im Rahmen des Weihnachtsmarkts von Parthenay das mittelalterliche Viertel und tauchen Sie mit den Fremdenführern des Pays d’art et d’histoire de Parthenay-Gâtine in die vorweihnachtliche Stimmung ein

Reservierung wird empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par CC Parthenay Gâtine