À la rencontre des auteurs de Gâtine 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Parthenay, 25 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Rencontre d’auteurs et séance de dédicace de livres récemment publiés sur Parthenay et la Gâtine .

Auteurs présents :

Laurent Fleuret et Michel Paradinas, Parthenay remarquable

Michel Paradinas et Jean Rouziès, La Gâtine remarquable

Jean Rouziès et Michel Paradinas, Deux-Sèvres remarquables

Jean-Luc Clément, Construire sa maison. Cheminement d’une auto-construction

Guy Ferjou, Une vie, grandeur nature

Vincent Peignon, Le marché aux bestiaux de Parthenay

Philippe Boussion, Parthenay au fil des saisons

Sabine Blugeon, L’architecture du XXe siècle en Deux-Sèvres. Mellois-en-Poitou, Parthenay-Gâtine, Thouars (par le Réseau des Villes et Pays d’art et d’histoire).

Maisons d’édition :

La Geste, Vincent Peignon, Villes et Pays d’art et d’histoire des Deux-Sèvres

Librairie :

La librairie L’Antidote de Parthenay sera présente pour la vente des ouvrages..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 18:00:00. .

22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Palais des congrès

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Meet the authors and sign books recently published about Parthenay and the Gâtine region.

Authors present :

Laurent Fleuret and Michel Paradinas, Remarkable Parthenay

Michel Paradinas and Jean Rouziès, La Gâtine remarquable

Jean Rouziès and Michel Paradinas, Deux-Sèvres remarquables

Jean-Luc Clément, Construire sa maison. The path of self-building

Guy Ferjou, Une vie, grandeur nature

Vincent Peignon, The Parthenay cattle market

Philippe Boussion, Parthenay through the seasons

Sabine Blugeon, Twentieth-century architecture in Deux-Sèvres. Mellois-en-Poitou, Parthenay-Gâtine, Thouars (by the Réseau des Villes et Pays d?art et d?histoire).

Publishing houses :

La Geste, Vincent Peignon, Villes et Pays d?art et d?histoire des Deux-Sèvres

Bookshop :

The L?Antidote bookshop in Parthenay will be on hand to sell the books.

Encuentro con los autores y firma de libros recientemente publicados sobre Parthenay y la región de Gâtine.

Autores presentes:

Laurent Fleuret y Michel Paradinas, Parthenay remarquable

Michel Paradinas y Jean Rouziès, La Gâtine remarquable

Jean Rouziès y Michel Paradinas, Deux-Sèvres remarquables

Jean-Luc Clément, Construire sa maison. El camino de una autoconstrucción

Guy Ferjou, Une vie, grandeur nature

Vincent Peignon, El mercado de ganado de Parthenay

Philippe Boussion, Parthenay a través de las estaciones

Sabine Blugeon, Arquitectura del siglo XX en Deux-Sèvres. Mellois-en-Poitou, Parthenay-Gâtine, Thouars (por la Red de Ciudades y Países de Arte e Historia).

Editoriales :

La Geste, Vincent Peignon, Villes et Pays d’art et d’histoire des Deux-Sèvres

Librería:

La librería L’Antidote de Parthenay estará presente para vender los libros.

Treffen von Autoren und Signierstunden für kürzlich erschienene Bücher über Parthenay und die Gâtine .

Anwesende Autoren :

Laurent Fleuret und Michel Paradinas, Bemerkenswertes Parthenay

Michel Paradinas und Jean Rouziès, La Gâtine remarquable (Die bemerkenswerte Gâtine)

Jean Rouziès und Michel Paradinas, Bemerkenswerte Deux-Sèvres

Jean-Luc Clément, Sein Haus bauen. Cheminement d’une auto-construction (Weg eines Selbstbaus)

Guy Ferjou, Ein Leben in Lebensgröße

Vincent Peignon, Der Viehmarkt von Parthenay

Philippe Boussion, Parthenay im Laufe der Jahreszeiten

Sabine Blugeon, Die Architektur des 20. Jahrhunderts in Deux-Sèvres. Mellois-en-Poitou, Parthenay-Gâtine, Thouars (von dem Netzwerk der Städte und Landschaften der Kunst und Geschichte).

Verlagshäuser :

La Geste, Vincent Peignon, Villes et Pays d’art et d’histoire des Deux-Sèvres

Buchhandlung :

Die Buchhandlung L?Antidote in Parthenay wird für den Verkauf der Werke anwesend sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par CC Parthenay Gâtine