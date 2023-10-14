Colloque « Le vitrail, d’hier à aujourd’hui » 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Parthenay
Colloque « Le vitrail, d’hier à aujourd’hui » 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Parthenay, 14 octobre 2023, Parthenay.
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
« Le vitrail, d’hier à aujourd’hui » : premier colloque grand public organisé par le service Patrimoine de Parthenay-Gâtine. Samedi 14 octobre, au Palais des congrès de Parthenay (79) de 10h à 17h. En lien avec l’exposition « Le vitrail, l’art de la couleur ». Consultez le programme détaillé, et inscrivez-vous.
Comment s’inscrire ?
En ligne : en complétant le formulaire d’inscription en ligne
Par téléphone : auprès du service Patrimoine de la Communauté de communes : 05 49 94 90 63
Par mail : pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr.
2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 17:00:00
22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Palais des Congrès
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
« Le vitrail, d’hier à aujourd’hui »: first symposium for the general public organized by the Parthenay-Gâtine Heritage Department. Saturday, October 14, at the Palais des Congrès, Parthenay (79), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In conjunction with the exhibition « Le vitrail, l?art de la couleur ». See the detailed program, and register.
How to register?
Online: by completing the online registration form
By telephone: to the Communauté de communes Heritage Department: 05 49 94 90 63
By e-mail: pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr
« Vidrieras, de ayer a hoy »: primer coloquio para el gran público organizado por el Departamento de Patrimonio de Parthenay-Gâtine. Sábado 14 de octubre, en el Palacio de Congresos de Parthenay (79), de 10.00 a 17.00 horas. Con motivo de la exposición « Vidrieras, el arte del color ». Consulte el programa detallado e inscríbase.
¿Cómo inscribirse?
En línea: rellenando el formulario de inscripción en línea
Por teléfono: al Departamento de Patrimonio de la Communauté de communes: 05 49 94 90 63
Por correo electrónico: pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr
« Glasmalerei, von gestern bis heute »: Erstes Kolloquium für die breite Öffentlichkeit, organisiert von der Abteilung für Kulturerbe von Parthenay-Gâtine. Samstag, 14. Oktober, im Palais des Congrès in Parthenay (79) von 10 bis 17 Uhr. In Verbindung mit der Ausstellung « Le vitrail, l’art de la couleur » (Das Kirchenfenster, die Kunst der Farbe). Sehen Sie sich das detaillierte Programm an und melden Sie sich an.
Wie meldet man sich an?
Online: Durch Ausfüllen des Online-Anmeldeformulars
Telefonisch: bei der Abteilung Kulturerbe der Communauté de communes: 05 49 94 90 63
Per E-Mail: pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par CC Parthenay Gâtine