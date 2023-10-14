Colloque « Le vitrail, d’hier à aujourd’hui » 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Parthenay, 14 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

« Le vitrail, d’hier à aujourd’hui » : premier colloque grand public organisé par le service Patrimoine de Parthenay-Gâtine. Samedi 14 octobre, au Palais des congrès de Parthenay (79) de 10h à 17h. En lien avec l’exposition « Le vitrail, l’art de la couleur ». Consultez le programme détaillé, et inscrivez-vous.

Comment s’inscrire ?

En ligne : en complétant le formulaire d’inscription en ligne

Par téléphone : auprès du service Patrimoine de la Communauté de communes : 05 49 94 90 63

Par mail : pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr.

22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Palais des Congrès

« Le vitrail, d’hier à aujourd’hui »: first symposium for the general public organized by the Parthenay-Gâtine Heritage Department. Saturday, October 14, at the Palais des Congrès, Parthenay (79), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In conjunction with the exhibition « Le vitrail, l?art de la couleur ». See the detailed program, and register.

How to register?

Online: by completing the online registration form

By telephone: to the Communauté de communes Heritage Department: 05 49 94 90 63

By e-mail: pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr

« Vidrieras, de ayer a hoy »: primer coloquio para el gran público organizado por el Departamento de Patrimonio de Parthenay-Gâtine. Sábado 14 de octubre, en el Palacio de Congresos de Parthenay (79), de 10.00 a 17.00 horas. Con motivo de la exposición « Vidrieras, el arte del color ». Consulte el programa detallado e inscríbase.

¿Cómo inscribirse?

En línea: rellenando el formulario de inscripción en línea

Por teléfono: al Departamento de Patrimonio de la Communauté de communes: 05 49 94 90 63

Por correo electrónico: pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr

« Glasmalerei, von gestern bis heute »: Erstes Kolloquium für die breite Öffentlichkeit, organisiert von der Abteilung für Kulturerbe von Parthenay-Gâtine. Samstag, 14. Oktober, im Palais des Congrès in Parthenay (79) von 10 bis 17 Uhr. In Verbindung mit der Ausstellung « Le vitrail, l’art de la couleur » (Das Kirchenfenster, die Kunst der Farbe). Sehen Sie sich das detaillierte Programm an und melden Sie sich an.

Wie meldet man sich an?

Online: Durch Ausfüllen des Online-Anmeldeformulars

Telefonisch: bei der Abteilung Kulturerbe der Communauté de communes: 05 49 94 90 63

Per E-Mail: pah@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr

