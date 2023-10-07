Concert Choeurs en harmonie 22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Parthenay, 7 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Concert de la chorale La Croche choeur sur le thème des grands choeurs classiques, accompagné de 2 autres chorales et de l’harmonie châtelleraudaise.

120 choristes et 40 musiciens.

Billets à prendre sur place ou réservation sur helloasso.com..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 23:00:00. .

22 Boulevard de la Meilleraye Palais des Congrés

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert by the La Croche choeur choir on the theme of the great classical choirs, accompanied by 2 other choirs and the châtelleraudaise wind band.

120 choristers and 40 musicians.

Tickets available on site, or book on helloasso.com.

Concierto del coro La Croche choeur sobre el tema de los grandes coros clásicos, acompañado por otros 2 coros y la banda de viento châtelleraudaise.

120 coristas y 40 músicos.

Entradas disponibles in situ o reservando en helloasso.com.

Konzert des Chors La Croche choeur mit dem Thema der großen klassischen Chöre, begleitet von 2 anderen Chören und der Harmonie von Châtelleraudaise.

120 Chorsänger und 40 Musiker.

Tickets vor Ort erhältlich oder Reservierung unter helloasso.com.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par CC Parthenay Gâtine