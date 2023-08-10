CONCERT KEVIN KELLY 22 bis rue du Redois Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef
Catégories d’Évènement:
CONCERT KEVIN KELLY 22 bis rue du Redois Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 10 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.
Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique
Le groupe SAVILE ROW, composé de deux chanteurs / guitaristes, démarre tout juste !.
2023-08-10 à ; fin : 2023-08-10 20:30:00. .
22 bis rue du Redois
Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
The SAVILE ROW band, made up of two singer/guitarists, is just getting started!
SAVILE ROW, una banda formada por dos cantantes/guitarristas, ¡acaba de empezar!
Die Band SAVILE ROW, die aus zwei Sängern / Gitarristen besteht, fängt gerade erst an!
Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
22 bis rue du Redois Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-michel-chef-chef/
Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Loire-Atlantique