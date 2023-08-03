CONCERT MICKAËL 22 bis rue du Redois Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 3 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

Momo, Ced & co Momo et Ced sont deux potes qui partagent leurs soirées en musique et en chansons..

2023-08-03 à ; fin : 2023-08-03 20:30:00. .

22 bis rue du Redois

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Momo, Ced & co Momo and Ced are two buddies who share their evenings in music and song.

Momo, Ced & co Momo y Ced son dos compañeros que comparten sus tardes de música y canciones.

Momo, Ced & co Momo und Ced sind zwei Kumpels, die ihre Abende mit Musik und Liedern verbringen.

