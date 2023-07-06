DEMONSTRATION ET INITIATION DANSE COUNTRY 22 bis rue du Redois Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 6 juillet 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

Sylvie professeur et passionnée de country, accompagnée de L’association Santiag et States’On et de ses élèves, vous proposent, tout d’abord une démonstration des différentes danse Country puis une initiation en compagnie des danseurs.

2023-07-06 à ; fin : 2023-07-06 19:30:00. .

22 bis rue du Redois

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Sylvie, country dance teacher and enthusiast, accompanied by the Santiag and States’On association and her students, will first give you a demonstration of the different country dances, followed by an initiation in the company of the dancers

Sylvie, profesora y entusiasta de los bailes campestres, acompañada por la asociación Santiag y States’On y sus alumnos, le hará primero una demostración de los diferentes bailes campestres, seguida de una iniciación en compañía de los bailarines

Sylvie, Lehrerin und leidenschaftliche Country-Tänzerin, begleitet von der Vereinigung Santiag et States’On und ihren Schülern, bietet Ihnen zunächst eine Vorführung der verschiedenen Country-Tänze und anschließend eine Einführung in Begleitung der Tänzer

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire