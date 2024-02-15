Danse avec les poules – Spectacle de la Saison Ah? 22 Bd de la Meilleraye Parthenay, 15 février 2024, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

DANSE AVEC LES POULES

Au fil du vent / Johanna Gallard

Fantaisie funambulesque pour huit poules, une clowne et un musicien

Huit curieuses et superbes poules sortent de leur terrier et se retrouvent dans un monde étrange où tout est fascinant et instable. Guidées par Fourmi, clowne déterminée et captivante, elles dévalent les pentes avec maladresse puis, dans des élans de courage, se laissent joyeusement glisser sur des airs de violon. Vite adoptée par la famille des gallinacés, Fourmi met toute son énergie à familiariser ses soeurs de plumes à son quotidien. Poules ou pas, tout le monde doit se brosser les dents, jouer des clochettes, se doucher aux confettis et devenir un équilibriste hors pair !

Ce spectacle, guidé par l’imprévisibilité poétique des 8 volatiles, touchera petits et grands.

Familial dès 5 ans

Attention : Jauge limitée.

2024-02-15 fin : 2024-02-15 . .

22 Bd de la Meilleraye Palais des Congrès

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



DANCE WITH THE CHICKENS

Au fil du vent / Johanna Gallard

Funambulistic fantasy for eight hens, a clown and a musician

Eight curious and beautiful hens emerge from their burrow and find themselves in a strange world where everything is fascinating and unstable. Guided by Ant, a determined and captivating clown, they clumsily make their way down the slopes, then, in bursts of courage, let themselves slide merrily to the strains of the violin. Quickly adopted by the gallinaceous family, Ant puts all her energy into familiarizing her feathered sisters with her daily life. Chickens or not, everyone has to brush their teeth, play their bells, shower in confetti and become an outstanding tightrope walker!

This show, guided by the poetic unpredictability of the 8 birds, will appeal to young and old alike.

Family from 5 years

Caution: Limited capacity

BAILE CON LAS GALLINAS

Au fil du vent / Johanna Gallard

Una fantasía funambulesca para ocho gallinas, un payaso y un músico

Ocho gallinas curiosas y hermosas salen de su madriguera y se encuentran en un mundo extraño donde todo es fascinante e inestable. Guiadas por Fourmi, un payaso decidido y cautivador, se abren paso torpemente por las laderas y luego, en un arrebato de valentía, se dejan deslizar alegremente al son de los acordes del violín. Pronto adoptada por la familia gallinácea, Hormiguita pone toda su energía en familiarizar a sus hermanas emplumadas con su vida cotidiana. Gallinas o no, todas tienen que lavarse los dientes, tocar sus cascabeles, bañarse en confeti y ¡convertirse en funambulistas sin igual!

Este espectáculo, guiado por la poética imprevisibilidad de los 8 pájaros, gustará a grandes y pequeños.

Para familias a partir de 5 años

Atención: aforo limitado

TANZ MIT DEN HÜHNERN

Am Faden des Windes / Johanna Gallard

Funambuleske Fantasie für acht Hühner, eine Clownin und einen Musiker

Acht neugierige und wunderschöne Hühner kommen aus ihrem Bau und finden sich in einer seltsamen Welt wieder, in der alles faszinierend und unbeständig ist. Geführt von Ameise, einer entschlossenen und fesselnden Clownin, rutschen sie zunächst ungeschickt die Hänge hinunter, um dann in Anwandlungen von Mut fröhlich zu Geigenklängen zu rutschen. Ameise wird schnell von der Familie der Hühnervögel adoptiert und setzt all ihre Energie ein, um ihre gefiederten Schwestern mit ihrem Alltag vertraut zu machen. Ob Hühner oder nicht, alle müssen sich die Zähne putzen, mit Glöckchen spielen, mit Konfetti duschen und zu einem außergewöhnlichen Seiltänzer werden!

Diese Aufführung, die von der poetischen Unberechenbarkeit der acht Vögel geleitet wird, wird Jung und Alt berühren.

Familienfreundlich ab 5 Jahren

Achtung: Begrenzte Zuschauerzahl

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par CC Parthenay Gâtine