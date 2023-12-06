COMME UN AIR DE NOËL 22 Avenue Jacques Douzans Muret, 4 décembre 2023, Muret.

Muret,Haute-Garonne

Le spectacle commence dans la douceur de Noël et déjà les premières notes jouées par le comédien se font entendre..

2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-10 . 7 EUR.

22 Avenue Jacques Douzans THEATRE DES PREAMBULES

Muret 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The show begins in the warmth of Christmas, and the first notes played by the actor can already be heard.

El espectáculo comienza al calor de la Navidad y ya se oyen las primeras notas interpretadas por el actor.

Die Aufführung beginnt in weihnachtlicher Gemütlichkeit und schon sind die ersten vom Schauspieler gespielten Noten zu hören.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE