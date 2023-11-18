Atelier d’écriture 211 Chemin de Tambourin Ondres, 18 novembre 2023, Ondres.

Ondres,Landes

Par des exercices ludiques et originaux, vous serez invité à stimuler votre imagination et à débloquer votre créativité tout en affirmant votre style.

Coaching et partages d’écriture avec Emma Millet.

Sur inscription.

RDV de 10h30 à 12h..

211 Chemin de Tambourin Ludo bibliothèque

Ondres 40440 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Through playful and original exercises, you’ll be invited to stimulate your imagination and unlock your creativity, while asserting your style.

Coaching and writing sharing with Emma Millet.

Registration required.

Appointments from 10:30am to 12pm.

A través de ejercicios divertidos y originales, se le invitará a estimular su imaginación y desbloquear su creatividad al tiempo que afirma su estilo.

Sesiones de coaching y escritura con Emma Millet.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Citas de 10.30 a 12 h.

Durch spielerische und originelle Übungen werden Sie eingeladen, Ihre Fantasie anzuregen, Ihre Kreativität zu entfesseln und Ihren Stil zu behaupten.

Schreibcoaching und -austausch mit Emma Millet.

Nur nach vorheriger Anmeldung.

RDV von 10:30 bis 12:00 Uhr.

