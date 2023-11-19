CONCERT CARITATIF AU PROFIT DE ENFANTS CANCERS SANTÉ 21 rue de la Croix Freyming-Merlebach, 19 novembre 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

Concert caritatif au profit de Enfants Cancers Santé, avec l’harmonie Baltus Le Lorrain sous la direction de Roland Klein et Touche de Voix (voix Stéphanie Campigotto, piano Raphaël Schoepp).. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. 10 EUR.

21 rue de la Croix Médiathèque

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



Benefit concert for Enfants Cancers Santé, with the Baltus Le Lorrain harmony under the direction of Roland Klein and Touche de Voix (vocals by Stéphanie Campigotto, piano by Raphaël Schoepp).

Concierto benéfico a favor de Enfants Cancers Santé, con la banda de viento Baltus Le Lorrain dirigida por Roland Klein y Touche de Voix (voz de Stéphanie Campigotto, piano de Raphaël Schoepp).

Benefizkonzert zugunsten von Enfants Cancers Santé, mit der Harmonie Baltus Le Lorrain unter der Leitung von Roland Klein und Touche de Voix (Gesang Stéphanie Campigotto, Klavier Raphaël Schoepp).

