2 Sœurs 21 rue Chanoine de Villeneuve Châtellerault, 21 janvier 2024, Châtellerault.

Châtellerault,Vienne

À la façon d’un thriller, Marien Tillet reconstitue le parcours tragique d’Aïleen dans l’Irlande rurale des années 50. Nimbé de mystère, ce récit haletant témoigne de la folie des hommes.

Marc découvre le journal d’Aïleen dans une armoire qu’il vient d’acquérir dans une brocante. La jeune femme a disparu 60 ans plus tôt quelque part en Irlande. Presque simultanément il rencontre Lisa dans un café. A priori fortuite, la coïncidence de ces événements apparaîtra de moins en moins anodine au fur et à mesure du récit. Ethnologue, spécialiste des psychoses collectives, Marc ne peut se résoudre à refermer le journal sans comprendre ce qui est arrivé à la jeune femme et à sa sœur.

Commence alors une quête pour découvrir la vérité.

Au son du violon, Marien Tillet restitue une atmosphère de landes et de brumes, rude, inquiétante et fantastique. Il endosse le rôle de chacun des protagonistes ave.

2024-01-21

21 rue Chanoine de Villeneuve Le Nouveau Théâtre

Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the style of a thriller, Marien Tillet reconstructs Aïleen?s tragic journey through rural Ireland in the 1950s. Shrouded in mystery, this breathtaking tale bears witness to the folly of mankind.

Marc discovers Aïleen?s diary in a wardrobe he has just bought at a flea market. The young woman disappeared 60 years ago somewhere in Ireland. Almost simultaneously, he meets Lisa in a café. A priori fortuitous, the coincidence of these events becomes less and less insignificant as the story progresses. An ethnologist specializing in collective psychosis, Marc can’t bring himself to close the diary without understanding what happened to the young woman and her sister.

And so begins his quest to uncover the truth.

To the sound of the violin, Marien Tillet recreates an atmosphere of moors and mists, rough, disquieting and fantastic. He takes on the role of each of the protagonists, with his own voice

En clave de thriller, Marien Tillet reconstruye el trágico viaje de Aïleen por la Irlanda rural de los años cincuenta. Envuelto en misterio, este relato sin aliento es testigo de la locura de la humanidad.

Marc descubre el diario de Aïleen en un armario que acaba de comprar en un mercadillo. La joven desapareció hace 60 años en algún lugar de Irlanda. Casi al mismo tiempo, conoce a Lisa en un café. Aunque la coincidencia de estos hechos pueda parecer fortuita, no lo es tanto a medida que avanza la historia. Como etnólogo especializado en psicosis colectivas, Marc no se atreve a cerrar el diario sin entender qué les ocurrió a la joven y a su hermana.

Así comienza una búsqueda para descubrir la verdad.

Al son del violín, Marien Tillet recrea una atmósfera de páramo y bruma, áspera, inquietante y fantástica. Asume el papel de cada uno de los protagonistas con su propia voz

In der Art eines Thrillers rekonstruiert Marien Tillet die tragische Geschichte von Aïleen im ländlichen Irland der 50er Jahre. Die Geschichte ist geheimnisumwittert und zeugt vom Wahnsinn der Menschen.

Marc entdeckt Aïleens Tagebuch in einem Schrank, den er gerade auf einem Flohmarkt erworben hat. Die junge Frau ist 60 Jahre zuvor irgendwo in Irland verschwunden. Fast gleichzeitig trifft er Lisa in einem Café. Auf den ersten Blick scheint das Zusammentreffen dieser Ereignisse zufällig zu sein, doch im Laufe der Erzählung wird es immer unwichtiger. Marc, ein Ethnologe und Spezialist für Massenpsychosen, kann das Tagebuch nicht schließen, ohne zu verstehen, was mit der jungen Frau und ihrer Schwester passiert ist.

Es beginnt eine Suche nach der Wahrheit.

Marien Tillet spielt auf der Geige und schafft eine raue, unheimliche und fantastische Atmosphäre in der Heide und im Nebel. Er schlüpft in die Rolle jedes einzelnen Protagonisten

