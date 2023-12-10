DUO VIOLON/PIANO – Brieuc Vourch |Guillaume Vincent 21 rue Chanoine de Villeneuve Châtellerault, 10 décembre 2023, Châtellerault.

Châtellerault,Vienne

Felix Mendelssohn | : Sonate Opus 4

Ludwig van Beethoven | : Sonate Le Printemps

Franz Schubert | : Rondo en si mineur

Après leur premier album chez Farao Classics, Brieuc Vourch et Guillaume Vincent repartent au travail pour un deuxième projet discographique autour du répertoire classique. Après plusieurs années de collaboration à travers le monde et une profonde amitié, ils se sentent prêts à aborder ce répertoire qui exige transparence, clarté, lumière et sobriété. Ces œuvres sont aussi témoignage de grande joie et optimisme, qui font partie de leurs valeurs profondes artistiques..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 17:00:00. .

21 rue Chanoine de Villeneuve Le Nouveau Théâtre

Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Felix Mendelssohn : Sonata Opus 4

Ludwig van Beethoven : Spring Sonata

Franz Schubert : Rondo in B minor

After their first album for Farao Classics, Brieuc Vourch and Guillaume Vincent are back at work on a second recording project focusing on the classical repertoire. After several years of collaboration around the world and a deep friendship, they feel ready to tackle this repertoire, which demands transparency, clarity, light and sobriety. These works also bear witness to the great joy and optimism that are part of their deep artistic values.

Felix Mendelssohn : Sonata Opus 4

Ludwig van Beethoven : Sonata de Primavera

Franz Schubert : Rondó en si menor

Tras su primer álbum para Farao Classics, Brieuc Vourch y Guillaume Vincent vuelven a trabajar en un segundo proyecto discográfico centrado en el repertorio clásico. Tras varios años de colaboración por todo el mundo y una profunda amistad, se sienten preparados para abordar este repertorio, que exige transparencia, claridad, luz y sobriedad. Estas obras son también testimonio de la gran alegría y optimismo que forman parte de sus profundos valores artísticos.

Felix Mendelssohn | : Sonate Opus 4

Ludwig van Beethoven || : Sonate Der Frühling

Franz Schubert || : Rondo in h-Moll

Nach ihrem ersten Album bei Farao Classics machen sich Brieuc Vourch und Guillaume Vincent erneut an die Arbeit für ein zweites Schallplattenprojekt rund um das klassische Repertoire. Nach mehreren Jahren der Zusammenarbeit auf der ganzen Welt und einer tiefen Freundschaft fühlen sie sich bereit, dieses Repertoire anzugehen, das Transparenz, Klarheit, Licht und Nüchternheit erfordert. Diese Werke zeugen auch von großer Freude und Optimismus, die Teil ihrer künstlerischen Grundwerte sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par ACAP