Bain de forêt et de sons 21 Route de Meigne Channay-sur-Lathan, 1 août 2023, Channay-sur-Lathan.

Channay-sur-Lathan,Indre-et-Loire

Une immersion en groupe dans la Nature pour (r)éveiller vos sens au contact du monde végétal et du son …

La nature et la vibration du son apaisent le corps et l’esprit, permettent le lâcher prise et la conscience de l’instant présent, libèrent le stress et équilibrent l’émotionnel..

2023-08-01 fin : 2023-08-01 18:00:00. EUR.

21 Route de Meigne

Channay-sur-Lathan 37330 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



A group immersion in nature to (re)awaken your senses through contact with the plant world and sound …

Nature and the vibration of sound soothe body and mind, enable you to let go and become aware of the present moment, relieve stress and balance your emotions.

Una inmersión en grupo en la naturaleza para (re)despertar sus sentidos a través del contacto con el mundo vegetal y sonoro …

La naturaleza y la vibración del sonido calman el cuerpo y la mente, permitiendo soltarse y tomar conciencia del momento presente, aliviando el estrés y equilibrando las emociones.

Ein Eintauchen in die Natur in einer Gruppe, um Ihre Sinne durch den Kontakt mit der Pflanzenwelt und dem Klang (wieder) zu erwecken …

Die Natur und die Vibration des Klangs beruhigen Körper und Geist, ermöglichen es, loszulassen und sich des gegenwärtigen Augenblicks bewusst zu werden, Stress abzubauen und die Emotionen auszugleichen.

