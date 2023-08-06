Visite guidée architecture et patrimoine 21 place Louis Blanc Sainte-Maxime, 6 août 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

À partir des années 20, une bourgeoisie jeune, joyeuse et fortunée prit ses quartiers d’hiver et d’été à Sainte-Maxime..

A youthful, jovial, and rich bourgeoisie began relocating to Sainte-Maxime for the winter and summer beginning in the 1920s.



Over the years, this site has drawn a clientele of artists who either construct or purchase villas. The modest agricultural community later developed into a well-liked coastal resort, nurturing a modern architectural design known as neo-regionalism, which was created and tried here by young architects and which would eventually tear the entire region apart. René Darde, André Barbier Bouvet, or Henri Bret? Mysterious! You will learn the secret throughout this excursion.





A partir de los años veinte, una burguesía joven, alegre y adinerada hizo de Sainte-Maxime su residencia de invierno y verano.

Ab den 1920er Jahren nahm eine junge, fröhliche und wohlhabende Bourgeoisie ihre Winter- und Sommerquartiere in Sainte-Maxime.

