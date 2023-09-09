Forum des associations 21 Avenue Albert François Lacanau
Forum des associations 21 Avenue Albert François Lacanau, 9 septembre 2023, Lacanau.
Lacanau,Gironde
Au programme :
A la salle des fêtes :
– Arkhan Asso proposera ses jeux en libre service à la salle des fêtes.
– L’atelier des chansons vous fera chanter ensemble dans la salle des fêtes à 11h
Sur les tatamis du COSEC :
– 10h30 Jujistu & Taïso
– 10h45 Judo
– 11h00 Hapkimudo
– 11h15 Capoeira
Au City Stade, venez essayer des activités sportives :
– du golf le matin
– du basket l’après-midi
Dans la prairie, des baptêmes en poney sont proposés par les clubs Ecuries de Talaris et Equicréation
– 11h30 : Vin d’honneur, derrière le COSEC, le Maire et son équipe municipale vous attendent pour célébrer le forum autour d’un verre de l’amitié
– 12h : Restauration, dès midi, le food truck Lou Vincent vous proposera de délicieux plats chauds et des boissons rafraîchissantes..
2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-09 15:00:00. .
21 Avenue Albert François Salle des Fêtes – COSEC – City Stade
Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
On the program:
Village hall:
– Arkhan Asso will be offering self-service games in the village hall.
– L?atelier des chansons will be singing together in the village hall at 11 a.m
On the tatamis of the COSEC :
– 10:30 am Jujistu & Taïso
– 10:45 am Judo
– 11:00 am Hapkimudo
– 11:15 am Capoeira
At the City Stade, come and try out a range of sporting activities:
– golf in the morning
– basketball in the afternoon
In the meadow, pony rides are offered by the Ecuries de Talaris and Equicréation clubs
– 11:30 a.m.: Vin d?honneur, behind the COSEC, the Mayor and his municipal team welcome you to celebrate the forum with a friendly drink
– 12pm: Catering, starting at midday, the Lou Vincent food truck will be serving delicious hot dishes and refreshing drinks.
En el programa:
En el salón del pueblo:
– Arkhan Asso ofrecerá juegos de autoservicio en la sala del pueblo.
– L’atelier des chansons les hará cantar juntos en la sala del pueblo a las 11 h
En los tatamis de la COSEC :
– 10h30 Jujistu y Taïso
– 10h45 Judo
– 11.00 Hapkimudo
– 11h15 Capoeira
Venga a probar algunas actividades deportivas en el City Stade:
– golf por la mañana
– baloncesto por la tarde
En la pradera, los clubes Ecuries de Talaris y Equicréation ofrecen paseos en poni
– 11.30 h: Vin d’honneur, detrás de la COSEC, el Alcalde y su equipo municipal esperan recibirle para tomar una copa y celebrar el foro
– 12.00 h: Catering, a partir del mediodía, el food truck Lou Vincent servirá deliciosos platos calientes y bebidas refrescantes.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
In der Festhalle :
– Arkhan Asso wird seine Spiele in der Festhalle zur Selbstbedienung anbieten.
– Das Atelier des Chansons wird Sie im Festsaal um 11 Uhr zum gemeinsamen Singen animieren
Auf den Tatamis des COSEC :
– 10.30 Uhr Jujistu & Taio
– 10.45 Uhr Judo
– 11.00 Uhr Hapkimudo
– 11.15 Uhr Capoeira
Im City Stade können Sie sportliche Aktivitäten ausprobieren:
– golf am Vormittag
– basketball am Nachmittag
Auf der Wiese werden von den Vereinen Ecuries de Talaris und Equicréation Ponytaufen angeboten
– 11.30 Uhr: Ehrenwein, hinter dem COSEC erwarten Sie der Bürgermeister und sein Gemeindeteam, um das Forum bei einem Glas Freundschaft zu feiern
– 12 Uhr: Verpflegung, ab Mittag bietet Ihnen der Foodtruck Lou Vincent köstliche warme Gerichte und erfrischende Getränke an.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-03 par OT Médoc Atlantique