Forum des associations 21 Avenue Albert François Lacanau, 9 septembre 2023, Lacanau.

Lacanau,Gironde

Au programme :

A la salle des fêtes :

– Arkhan Asso proposera ses jeux en libre service à la salle des fêtes.

– L’atelier des chansons vous fera chanter ensemble dans la salle des fêtes à 11h

Sur les tatamis du COSEC :

– 10h30 Jujistu & Taïso

– 10h45 Judo

– 11h00 Hapkimudo

– 11h15 Capoeira

Au City Stade, venez essayer des activités sportives :

– du golf le matin

– du basket l’après-midi

Dans la prairie, des baptêmes en poney sont proposés par les clubs Ecuries de Talaris et Equicréation

– 11h30 : Vin d’honneur, derrière le COSEC, le Maire et son équipe municipale vous attendent pour célébrer le forum autour d’un verre de l’amitié

– 12h : Restauration, dès midi, le food truck Lou Vincent vous proposera de délicieux plats chauds et des boissons rafraîchissantes..

2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-09 15:00:00. .

21 Avenue Albert François Salle des Fêtes – COSEC – City Stade

Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the program:

Village hall:

– Arkhan Asso will be offering self-service games in the village hall.

– L?atelier des chansons will be singing together in the village hall at 11 a.m

On the tatamis of the COSEC :

– 10:30 am Jujistu & Taïso

– 10:45 am Judo

– 11:00 am Hapkimudo

– 11:15 am Capoeira

At the City Stade, come and try out a range of sporting activities:

– golf in the morning

– basketball in the afternoon

In the meadow, pony rides are offered by the Ecuries de Talaris and Equicréation clubs

– 11:30 a.m.: Vin d?honneur, behind the COSEC, the Mayor and his municipal team welcome you to celebrate the forum with a friendly drink

– 12pm: Catering, starting at midday, the Lou Vincent food truck will be serving delicious hot dishes and refreshing drinks.

En el programa:

En el salón del pueblo:

– Arkhan Asso ofrecerá juegos de autoservicio en la sala del pueblo.

– L’atelier des chansons les hará cantar juntos en la sala del pueblo a las 11 h

En los tatamis de la COSEC :

– 10h30 Jujistu y Taïso

– 10h45 Judo

– 11.00 Hapkimudo

– 11h15 Capoeira

Venga a probar algunas actividades deportivas en el City Stade:

– golf por la mañana

– baloncesto por la tarde

En la pradera, los clubes Ecuries de Talaris y Equicréation ofrecen paseos en poni

– 11.30 h: Vin d’honneur, detrás de la COSEC, el Alcalde y su equipo municipal esperan recibirle para tomar una copa y celebrar el foro

– 12.00 h: Catering, a partir del mediodía, el food truck Lou Vincent servirá deliciosos platos calientes y bebidas refrescantes.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

In der Festhalle :

– Arkhan Asso wird seine Spiele in der Festhalle zur Selbstbedienung anbieten.

– Das Atelier des Chansons wird Sie im Festsaal um 11 Uhr zum gemeinsamen Singen animieren

Auf den Tatamis des COSEC :

– 10.30 Uhr Jujistu & Taio

– 10.45 Uhr Judo

– 11.00 Uhr Hapkimudo

– 11.15 Uhr Capoeira

Im City Stade können Sie sportliche Aktivitäten ausprobieren:

– golf am Vormittag

– basketball am Nachmittag

Auf der Wiese werden von den Vereinen Ecuries de Talaris und Equicréation Ponytaufen angeboten

– 11.30 Uhr: Ehrenwein, hinter dem COSEC erwarten Sie der Bürgermeister und sein Gemeindeteam, um das Forum bei einem Glas Freundschaft zu feiern

– 12 Uhr: Verpflegung, ab Mittag bietet Ihnen der Foodtruck Lou Vincent köstliche warme Gerichte und erfrischende Getränke an.

