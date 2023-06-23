Paris – LA BALADE PLANTES SAUVAGES COMESTIBLES ET MÉDICINALES 21 Av. Foch, 94300 Vincennes, France Vincennes Vincennes
Christophe vous donnera les clefs pour une identification sûre, et vous indiquera comment transformer ces ressources en remèdes ou en bons petits plats, pour épater vos proches !
Durée : 1h15
Activité organisée par Christophe – Guide botaniste
21 Av. Foch, 94300 Vincennes, France
Vincennes 94300
Centre Ville
Val-de-Marne
Île-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-23T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-23T22:45:00+02:00
Nature Sortie nature