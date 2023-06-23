Paris – LA BALADE PLANTES SAUVAGES COMESTIBLES ET MÉDICINALES 21 Av. Foch, 94300 Vincennes, France Vincennes Vincennes Catégories d’Évènement: Val-de-Marne

Vincennes Paris – LA BALADE PLANTES SAUVAGES COMESTIBLES ET MÉDICINALES 21 Av. Foch, 94300 Vincennes, France Vincennes, 23 juin 2023, Vincennes. Paris – LA BALADE PLANTES SAUVAGES COMESTIBLES ET MÉDICINALES Vendredi 23 juin, 21h30 21 Av. Foch, 94300 Vincennes, France Participation libre Christophe vous donnera les clefs pour une identification sûre, et vous indiquera comment transformer ces ressources en remèdes ou en bons petits plats, pour épater vos proches !

Durée : 1h15

Durée : 1h15

Activité organisée par Christophe – Guide botaniste

2023-06-23T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-23T22:45:00+02:00

