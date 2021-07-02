20ème festival de violoncelle Cellofan : Far east suite le Voyage impossible Callian, 2 juillet 2021-2 juillet 2021, Callian.
Callian Var
FAR EAST SUITE LE VOYAGE IMPOSSIBLE
composition de Duke Ellington et Billy Strayhorn arrangement de Pierre Bertrand
avec son ensemble Caja Negra et l’orchestre de violoncelle Cello fan
