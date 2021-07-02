Callian Callian Callian, Var 20ème festival de violoncelle Cellofan : Far east suite le Voyage impossible Callian Callian Catégories d’évènement: Callian

20ème festival de violoncelle Cellofan : Far east suite le Voyage impossible
2021-07-02 20:30:00

Callian Var FAR EAST SUITE LE VOYAGE IMPOSSIBLE

composition de Duke Ellington et Billy Strayhorn arrangement de Pierre Bertrand

