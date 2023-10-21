, 21 octobre 2023, .

Samedi 21 octobre, 15h00

[{« type »: « email », « value »: « schgarchtalk@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://forms.gle/HAN6PVtiBYBJDCBj6 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.schgpk.org/ »}] [{« link »: « https://twitter.com/schgpk »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@schgpk) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/24174755_1541920399230389_1024441071230255104_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=qTGVdR8NB1UAX_EBzE1&_nc_oc=AQlMsuTTguxqVmfiAGvx6cL6yPt4R6MkeHDwq4U9zC0SrQQ7vAE-XpopiDfN7PkdfuE&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBdYVWosft2g-CFsYxpVuXAJc2ObyWAgvk5nEzhsjyJKg&oe=649F3203 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/schgpk/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://instagram.com/schgpk »}, {« link »: « https://facebook.com/schgpk »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « SCHG ArchTalk Season 2 Poster.pdf », « provider_name »: « Google Docs », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nlv0KeCfUrS34VqrOti2eoH8aB_r4jpB/view?usp=drive_link »}, « link »: « https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nlv0KeCfUrS34VqrOti2eoH8aB_r4jpB/view?usp=drive_link »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « ArchTalk Guidelines S2.pdf », « provider_name »: « Google Docs », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zs8z27-JpqfJndMpDHGET2CdE3aTJOV6/view?usp=sharing »}, « link »: « https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zs8z27-JpqfJndMpDHGET2CdE3aTJOV6/view?usp=sharing »}, {« link »: « https://forms.gle/HAN6PVtiBYBJDCBj6 »}, {« link »: « mailto:schgarchtalk@gmail.com »}] https://forms.gle/HAN6PVtiBYBJDCBj6

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T22:00:00+02:00

2023-10-21T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T22:00:00+02:00

schgpk