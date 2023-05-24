« Au théâtre ce soir ! » (cinéma + théâtre), 24 mai 2023, .

  Cinéma « Potiche » à 17h30.
Théâtre « Les Choutes » à 20h30.
A l’espace culturel de Agon-Coutainville. Réservations au 02 33 19 08 10.

