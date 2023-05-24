« Au théâtre ce soir ! » (cinéma + théâtre)
« Au théâtre ce soir ! » (cinéma + théâtre), 24 mai 2023, .
, ,
« Au théâtre ce soir ! » (cinéma + théâtre)
2023-05-24 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2023-05-24
.
Cinéma « Potiche » à 17h30.
Théâtre « Les Choutes » à 20h30.
A l’espace culturel de Agon-Coutainville. Réservations au 02 33 19 08 10.
Cinéma « Potiche » à 17h30.
Théâtre « Les Choutes » à 20h30.
A l’espace culturel de Agon-Coutainville. Réservations au 02 33 19 08 10.
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-29 par