« Au théâtre ce soir ! » (cinéma + théâtre)

2023-05-24 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2023-05-24 . Cinéma « Potiche » à 17h30.

Théâtre « Les Choutes » à 20h30.

A l’espace culturel de Agon-Coutainville. Réservations au 02 33 19 08 10. Cinéma « Potiche » à 17h30.

