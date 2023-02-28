Session d’information – Call 3 for small-scale projects Interreg North-West Europe, 28 février 2023, .

Interreg North-West Europe will organise a specific call for small-scale projects (call 3). The call will open in February 2023 and close in July 2023.

Aim of the call

The main objective of the small-scale project call is to allow project applications with a reduced scope, partnership size, and duration to apply to the NWE Programme.

Through a simpler project application and implementation process, Interreg NWE is interested in improving its accessibility to stakeholders that may be unfamiliar with our Programme or that lack capacity to apply for regular calls. Small scale projects can also support project ideas that envisage results with shorter timeframes.

Small-scale project applications may be steppingstones or follow-up actions to regular projects. They may be designed as laboratories for future regular projects, or they may complement regular NWE projects and / or reinforce their impact by making their outputs accessible to a wider group of stakeholders or to other regions.

As with regular calls, all types of target groups from the quadruple helix are welcome to participate. The Programme would specifically encourage the following ones to join small-scale project applications:

Local, regional and national public authorities

NGOs and interest groups such as international organisations, trade unions, foundations, charities, voluntary associations, clubs etc.



