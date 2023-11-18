Spectacle – La Rencontre « Brel, Brassens, Ferré » au théâtre Jean-Richard – Niort 202 Avenue Saint-Jean d’Angély Niort, 18 novembre 2023, Niort.

Niort,Deux-Sèvres

La rencontre, Brassens, Ferré, Brel » Ce spectacle fête en 2023 ses dix-huit ans : un spectacle majeur, donc ! Ultime occasion d’être séduits par la complicité, la tendresse et l’émotion partagées par Michel « Mumuche » Beaufils, Jacky Le Poittevin et Philippe Guillemoteau autour d’un piano à queue, d’une guitare, d’une table et de trois verres..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.

202 Avenue Saint-Jean d’Angély

Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La rencontre, Brassens, Ferré, Brel » This show celebrates its eighteenth anniversary in 2023: a major show, then! The ultimate opportunity to be seduced by the complicity, tenderness and emotion shared by Michel « Mumuche » Beaufils, Jacky Le Poittevin and Philippe Guillemoteau around a grand piano, a guitar, a table and three glasses.

La rencontre, Brassens, Ferré, Brel » Este espectáculo celebra su decimoctavo aniversario en 2023: ¡un gran espectáculo, pues! Esta es su última oportunidad de dejarse seducir por la complicidad, la ternura y la emoción que comparten Michel « Mumuche » Beaufils, Jacky Le Poittevin y Philippe Guillemoteau en torno a un piano de cola, una guitarra, una mesa y tres copas.

Die Begegnung, Brassens, Ferré, Brel » Diese Aufführung feiert 2023 ihr achtzehnjähriges Bestehen: eine bedeutende Aufführung also! Ultimative Gelegenheit, sich von der Komplizenschaft, der Zärtlichkeit und den Emotionen verführen zu lassen, die Michel « Mumuche » Beaufils, Jacky Le Poittevin und Philippe Guillemoteau um einen Flügel, eine Gitarre, einen Tisch und drei Gläser herum teilen.

