Marchons pour le Téléthon 20 Rue Jules Ferry Le Palais-sur-Vienne, 10 décembre 2023 10:30, Le Palais-sur-Vienne.

Le Palais-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne

Marchons pour le Téléthon ! Pour la troisième année consécutive, la Ville organise un parcours de marche et de course à pied en faveur du Téléthon le dimanche 10 décembre.

Un parcours qui traverse la ville, les bois et les paysages ouverts de campagne palaisiens pour un cheminement varié en termes de panorama et de foulée. Pas besoin d’être un adepte de la marche pour y participer : chacun va à son rythme, il n’y a pas de classement à l’arrivée !

Deux parcours ouverts à tous (chiens autorisés) sont proposés :

13 km, départ 9 h 30,

5 km, départ 10 h 30.

Avec trois types de foulées : randonnée, marche nordique, trail.

Départ et arrivée : devant la mairie, 20 rue Jules Ferry, 87410 Le Palais-sur-Vienne.

Inscription : sur le site de la Ville du Palais-sur-Vienne ou au 05 55 04 34 00.

Tarif : 2 € reversé au profit du Téléthon (gratuit pour les moins de 16 ans) à payer le jour du départ..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

20 Rue Jules Ferry Mairie du Palais-sur-Vienne

Le Palais-sur-Vienne 87410 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Let’s walk for the Telethon! For the third year running, the town is organizing a walk and run in aid of the Telethon on Sunday December 10.

The route takes in the town, the woods and the open countryside of the Palais, offering a variety of views and strides. No need to be a keen walker to take part: everyone goes at their own pace, and there are no rankings at the finish!

There are two routes open to all (dogs allowed):

13 km, start at 9:30 a.m,

5 km, starting at 10.30 a.m.

With three types of stride: hiking, Nordic walking, trail.

Start and finish line: in front of the town hall, 20 rue Jules Ferry, 87410 Le Palais-sur-Vienne.

Registration: on the Ville du Palais-sur-Vienne website or on 05 55 04 34 00.

Fee: 2? donated to Téléthon (free for under-16s), payable on day of start.

Caminata a favor de la Teletón Por tercer año consecutivo, la ciudad organiza el domingo 10 de diciembre una marcha y una carrera a beneficio del Teletón.

El recorrido discurrirá por la ciudad, los bosques y el campo abierto del Palais, ofreciendo una gran variedad de vistas y zancadas. No es necesario ser un marchador empedernido para participar: cada cual va a su ritmo, y no hay clasificaciones en la meta

Hay dos recorridos abiertos a todos (se admiten perros):

13 km, con salida a las 9.30 h,

5 km, a partir de las 10.30 h.

Con tres tipos de zancada: senderismo, marcha nórdica y trail running.

Salida y meta: frente al ayuntamiento, 20 rue Jules Ferry, 87410 Le Palais-sur-Vienne.

Inscripciones: en la página web del Ayuntamiento de Le Palais-sur-Vienne o en el 05 55 04 34 00.

Tasa: 2? donados al Téléthon (gratis para los menores de 16 años), pagaderos el día de la salida.

Laufen wir für den Telethon! Zum dritten Mal in Folge organisiert die Stadt am Sonntag, dem 10. Dezember, eine Lauf- und Walkingstrecke zugunsten des Telethons.

Die Strecke führt durch die Stadt, die Wälder und die offenen Landschaften des Palais und bietet ein abwechslungsreiches Panorama und unterschiedliche Schrittlängen. Jeder läuft in seinem eigenen Tempo, es gibt keine Rangliste!

Es werden zwei Strecken angeboten, die für alle offen sind (Hunde erlaubt):

13 km, Start 9:30 Uhr,

5 km, Start 10.30 Uhr.

Mit drei verschiedenen Laufstilen: Wandern, Nordic Walking, Trail.

Start und Ziel: vor dem Rathaus, 20 rue Jules Ferry, 87410 Le Palais-sur-Vienne.

Anmeldung: auf der Website der Stadt Le Palais-sur-Vienne oder unter 05 55 04 34 00.

Preis: 2 ? zugunsten des Telethon gespendet (kostenlos für Kinder unter 16 Jahren), zu zahlen am Tag des Starts.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par OT Limoges Métropole