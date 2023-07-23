Journée festive à la Paysagerie en Caux 20 Rue du Meniltat Baons-le-Comte, 23 juillet 2023, Baons-le-Comte.

Baons-le-Comte,Seine-Maritime

Ce dimanche, participez à un atelier taille en vert – sélection végétale – et à la préparation de l’atelier plantation..

2023-07-23 14:30:00 fin : 2023-07-23 17:00:00. .

20 Rue du Meniltat La Paysagerie en Caux

Baons-le-Comte 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



This Sunday, take part in a green pruning workshop – plant selection – and prepare for the planting workshop.

Este domingo, participe en un taller de poda verde… selección de plantas… y prepárese para el taller de plantación.

Nehmen Sie an diesem Sonntag an einem Workshop zum Thema Grünschnitt ? Pflanzenauswahl ? teil und bereiten Sie sich auf den Workshop zum Thema Pflanzen vor.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche