JEP – GRAND CONCERT INTERNATIONAL 20 Rue de l’église Fraize, 15 septembre 2023, Fraize.

Fraize,Vosges

A l’occasion du 30e anniversaire de sa fondation et des Journées du Patrimoine, l’association La Costelle offre un Grand Concert International. Duo Jean-Baptiste Robin (Orgue) et Valentine Michaud (Saxophone).

Réservations à l’office de Tourisme de Fraize.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-15 20:00:00 fin : 2023-09-15 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

20 Rue de l’église Église

Fraize 88230 Vosges Grand Est



To mark the 30th anniversary of its foundation and the Journées du Patrimoine, the La Costelle association offers a Grand Concert International. Duo Jean-Baptiste Robin (Organ) and Valentine Michaud (Saxophone).

Bookings at Fraize Tourist Office.

Con motivo del 30 aniversario de su fundación y de las Jornadas del Patrimonio, la asociación La Costelle ofrece un Gran Concierto Internacional. Dúo Jean-Baptiste Robin (órgano) y Valentine Michaud (saxofón).

Reservas en la Oficina de Turismo de Fraize.

Anlässlich des 30. Jahrestags seiner Gründung und der Tage des Kulturerbes bietet der Verein La Costelle ein Grand Concert International an. Duo Jean-Baptiste Robin (Orgel) und Valentine Michaud (Saxophon).

Reservierungen im Tourismusbüro von Fraize.

