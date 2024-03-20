THÉÂTRE : TOGETHER 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc, 20 mars 2024, Bar-le-Duc.

Bar-le-Duc,Meuse

Forcé de cohabiter pendant le confinement, un couple tente de tenir, au bord de la rupture. Toute ressemblance avec des personnes existantes ou ayant existé serait purement fortuite.

Une dispute digne des plus grands matchs de tennis où tout est bon pour avoir raison de l’autre. Deux comédiens remarquables au centre, et nous de part et d’autre de la scène, pris dans les remous de leur intimité, au cœur d’un tourbillon bouleversant, d’une dispute épique, entre humour, désamour et cruauté !

Au fil des révélations et des règlements de comptes qui nous tiennent en haleine, on rit, on pleure, et on se sent infiniment compris, lavé, lessivé, régénéré. Un grand match pour du très grand théâtre.. Tout public

Samedi 2024-03-20 17:30:00 fin : 2024-03-20 21:20:00. 10 EUR.

20 Rue André Theuriet Le Théâtre

Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est



Forced to cohabit during confinement, a couple tries to hold on, on the verge of breaking up. Any resemblance to persons who exist or have existed is purely coincidental.

An argument worthy of the greatest tennis matches, where anything goes to get the better of the other. Two remarkable actors at the center, and us on either side of the stage, caught up in the turmoil of their intimacy, at the heart of a shattering whirlwind, an epic argument, between humor, disenchantment and cruelty!

As the revelations and settling of scores keep us on the edge of our seats, we laugh, we cry, and we feel infinitely understood, washed, washed, regenerated. A great match for great theater.

Obligada a cohabitar durante el encierro, una pareja intenta resistir, a punto de romperse. Cualquier parecido con personas actuales o anteriores es pura coincidencia.

Un argumento digno de los mejores partidos de tenis, donde todo vale para sacar lo mejor del otro. Dos actores notables en el centro, y nosotros a ambos lados del escenario, atrapados en el torbellino de su intimidad, en el corazón de un torbellino estremecedor, un argumento épico, ¡entre el humor, el desencanto y la crueldad!

A medida que las revelaciones y los ajustes de cuentas nos mantienen al borde de nuestros asientos, reímos, lloramos y nos sentimos infinitamente comprendidos, lavados, enjuagados, regenerados. Un gran partido para un gran teatro.

Ein Paar, das gezwungen ist, während des Lockdowns zusammenzuleben, versucht, am Rande des Zusammenbruchs zu bestehen. Jede Ähnlichkeit mit bestehenden oder ehemaligen Personen ist rein zufällig.

Ein Streit, der den größten Tennisspielen würdig ist, bei denen jedes Mittel recht ist, um den anderen zu besiegen. Zwei herausragende Schauspieler in der Mitte und wir auf beiden Seiten der Bühne, gefangen in den Wirren ihrer Intimität, inmitten eines erschütternden Strudels, eines epischen Streits, zwischen Humor, Lieblosigkeit und Grausamkeit!

Im Laufe der Enthüllungen und Abrechnungen, die uns in Atem halten, lachen wir, weinen wir und fühlen uns unendlich verstanden, gewaschen, gewaschen, regeneriert. Ein großes Spiel für ein sehr großes Theater.

