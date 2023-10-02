Géologie pour débutants 20 Place des Porrots Meymac, 2 octobre 2023, Meymac.

Meymac,Corrèze

La Station Universitaire du Limousin organise un stage naturaliste sur le thème suivant; « géologie pour débutants »..

2023-10-02 fin : 2023-10-05 . .

20 Place des Porrots

Meymac 19250 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Station Universitaire du Limousin is organizing a naturalist course on the following theme: « geology for beginners ».

La Estación Universitaria del Lemosín organiza un curso naturalista sobre el tema: « geología para principiantes ».

Die Station Universitaire du Limousin organisiert einen naturwissenschaftlichen Kurs zum Thema « Geologie für Anfänger ».

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Office de Tourisme de Haute Corrèze