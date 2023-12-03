Concert de Noël 20 montée de la vieille église Valréas, 3 décembre 2023, Valréas.

Valréas,Vaucluse

Un spectacle porté par trois artistes unis et passionnés : une chanteuse lyrique habitée du sens profond de ses interprétations, un pianiste brillant et virtuose, une jeune comédienne passionnée de contes et de belles histoires..

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . EUR.

20 montée de la vieille église Eglise ND de Nazareth Valréas

Valréas 84600 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A show brought to life by three united and passionate artists: a lyric singer inhabited by the profound meaning of her interpretations, a brilliant and virtuoso pianist, and a young actress with a passion for storytelling.

Un espectáculo al que dan vida tres artistas unidos y apasionados: una cantante lírica habitada por el sentido profundo de sus interpretaciones, un pianista brillante y virtuoso y una joven actriz apasionada por contar historias.

Eine Aufführung, die von drei vereinten und leidenschaftlichen Künstlern getragen wird: eine lyrische Sängerin, die vom tiefen Sinn ihrer Interpretationen beseelt ist, ein brillanter und virtuoser Pianist, eine junge Schauspielerin, die sich für Märchen und schöne Geschichten begeistert.

