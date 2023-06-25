LE TEMPS DES COPAINS 3ÈME ÉDITION SALON DES VINS BIOS ET BIODYNAMIQUES AU DOMAINE DE L’ECU 20 Lieu-dit La Bretonnière Le Landreau, 25 juin 2023, Le Landreau.

Le Landreau,Loire-Atlantique

Organisé par et au Domaine de l’Écu (44) le salon Le Temps des Copains, salon des vins bio & biodynamiques réunira 70 vignerons venus de toute la France et d’Europe..

20 Lieu-dit La Bretonnière

Le Landreau 44430 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Organized by and at the Domaine de l’Écu (44), the Le Temps des Copains organic and biodynamic wine fair will bring together 70 winemakers from all over France and Europe.

Organizada por y en el Domaine de l’Écu (44), la feria del vino ecológico y biodinámico Le Temps des Copains reunirá a 70 viticultores de toda Francia y Europa.

Die von und in der Domaine de l’Écu (44) organisierte Messe Le Temps des Copains, eine Messe für biologische und biodynamische Weine, wird 70 Winzer aus ganz Frankreich und Europa versammeln.

