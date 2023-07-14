La 24ème Rencontre des Bateaux en Bois et Autres Instruments à Vent 20, Esplanade Josselin, 14 juillet 2023, Le Tourne.

Le Tourne,Gironde

La Rencontre des Bateaux en Bois et Autres Instruments à Vent est l’événement phare de l’association Les Chantiers Tramasset. Oscillant entre eau et terre, cette 24ème édition sera à nouveau un temps de rencontre conviviale sur, au bord de et avec la Garonne.

Du 14 au 16 juillet, les embarcations en bois navigueront sur la Garonne, en passant par Le Tourne, Bègles, Cadaujac, Lestiac… Puis le samedi 15 et le dimanche 16 juillet, retour au Tourne pour la Fête à Terre, sur le site des Chantiers Tramasset. Au programme, temps conviviaux, ateliers et balade nature, grands jeux en bois, sensibilisation au shiatsu, fanfare, spectacles et visite l’après-midi sous la grande halle emblématique et concerts en soirée.

LES SCHINI’S, LA CIE SENTIMENTALE FOULE, LA FANFARE EN CHANTIER, LA FIANCÉE DU PIRATE, SANTA MACHETE, DJ SET, LA CIE CYCL’ARTS, LES BALADES DE CORENTIN ….

2023-07-14 à ; fin : 2023-07-16 . .

20, Esplanade Josselin Chantiers Tramasset

Le Tourne 33550 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Meeting of Wooden Boats and Other Wind Instruments is the flagship event of the association Les Chantiers Tramasset. Oscillating between water and land, this 24th edition will be once again a time of convivial meeting on, along and with the Garonne.

From July 14th to 16th, the wooden boats will navigate on the Garonne, passing through Le Tourne, Bègles, Cadaujac, Lestiac? Then on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, back to Le Tourne for the Fête à Terre, on the site of the Chantiers Tramasset. On the program, convivial times, workshops and nature walks, big wooden games, shiatsu awareness, brass band, shows and visits in the afternoon under the big emblematic hall and concerts in the evening.

LES SCHINI?S, LA CIE SENTIMENTALE FOULE, LA FANFARE EN CHANTIER, LA FIANCÉE DU PIRATE, SANTA MACHETE, DJ SET, LA CIE CYCL’ARTS, LES BALADES DE CORENTIN ?

El Rencontre des Bateaux en Bois et Autres Instruments à Vent es el acontecimiento emblemático de la asociación Les Chantiers Tramasset. Oscilando entre el agua y la tierra, esta 24ª edición volverá a ser un momento de encuentro convivial en, junto y con el Garona.

Del 14 al 16 de julio, los barcos de madera navegarán por el Garona, pasando por Le Tourne, Bègles, Cadaujac, Lestiac? A continuación, el sábado 15 y el domingo 16 de julio, regreso a Le Tourne para la Fête à Terre, en el emplazamiento del Tramasset de Chantiers. En el programa, momentos de convivencia, talleres y paseos por la naturaleza, grandes juegos de madera, sensibilización al shiatsu, una banda de música, espectáculos y visitas por la tarde bajo la gran sala emblemática y conciertos por la noche.

LES SCHINI?S, LA CIE SENTIMENTALE FOULE, LA FANFARE EN CHANTIER, LA FIANCÉE DU PIRATE, SANTA MACHETE, DJ SET, LA CIE CYCL’ARTS, LES BALADES DE CORENTIN ?

Das Treffen der Holzboote und anderer Windinstrumente ist die wichtigste Veranstaltung des Vereins Les Chantiers Tramasset. Die 24. Ausgabe des Festivals, das zwischen Wasser und Land pendelt, wird wieder eine Zeit der geselligen Begegnung auf, an und mit der Garonne sein.

Vom 14. bis 16. Juli werden die Holzboote auf der Garonne durch Le Tourne, Bègles, Cadaujac und Lestiac fahren Am Samstag und Sonntag, den 15. und 16. Juli, findet in Le Tourne auf dem Gelände der Chantiers Tramasset das Fest « Fête à Terre » statt. Auf dem Programm stehen gesellige Stunden, Workshops und Naturwanderungen, große Holzspiele, Shiatsu-Sensibilisierung, Blasmusik, Aufführungen und Besichtigungen am Nachmittag in der symbolträchtigen großen Halle und Konzerte am Abend.

LES SCHINI?S, LA CIE SENTIMENTALE FOULE, LA FANFARE EN CHANTIER, LA FIANCÉE DU PIRATE, SANTA MACHETE, DJ SET, LA CIE CYCL’ARTS, LES BALADES DE CORENTIN?

