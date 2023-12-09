Journées : Vins Initiation et Plaisir 20 chemin du Then Lucq-de-Béarn, 9 décembre 2023, Lucq-de-Béarn.

Lucq-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

10h30 : Découverte de la viticulture et des caractéristiques de l’appellation Jurançon

11h30 : Découverte du chai

12h15 : Dégustation du nouveau millésime en cours de vinification

13h00 : Repas gastronomique Chez Germaine :

L’après-midi sera consacrée à la dégustation de vieux millésimes, en guise de digestif.

L’ensemble de la journée sera l’occasion d’échanges avec le vigneron, sur la viticulture, l’œnologie et l’agriculture biologique..

20 chemin du Then Domaine Larroudé

Lucq-de-Béarn 64360 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



10:30am: Discover the viticulture and characteristics of the Jurançon appellation

11:30am: Tour of the winery

12:15pm: Tasting of the new vintage under vinification

1:00 pm: Gourmet meal at Chez Germaine :

The afternoon will be devoted to tasting old vintages as a digestive.

The whole day will be devoted to discussions with the winemaker on viticulture, ecology and organic farming.

10.30 h: Descubrimiento de la viticultura y las características de la denominación Jurançon

11h30: Visita de la bodega

12h15: Degustación de la nueva añada en curso de vinificación

13h00 : Comida gastronómica en Chez Germaine :

La tarde se dedicará a la degustación de añadas antiguas como sobremesa.

Todo el día se dedicará a debates con el viticultor sobre viticultura, ecología y agricultura biológica.

10.30 Uhr: Entdeckung des Weinbaus und der Merkmale der Appellation Jurançon

11.30 Uhr: Entdeckung des Weinkellers

12.15 Uhr: Verkostung des neuen Jahrgangs, der gerade vinifiziert wird

13.00 Uhr: Gastronomisches Essen bei Chez Germaine :

Der Nachmittag ist der Verkostung alter Jahrgänge als Digestif gewidmet.

Während des gesamten Tages besteht die Möglichkeit, sich mit dem Winzer über Weinbau, Ökologie und biologische Landwirtschaft auszutauschen.

