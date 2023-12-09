Journées : Vins Initiation et Plaisir 20 chemin du Then Lucq-de-Béarn
Journées : Vins Initiation et Plaisir 20 chemin du Then Lucq-de-Béarn, 9 décembre 2023, Lucq-de-Béarn.
Lucq-de-Béarn,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
10h30 : Découverte de la viticulture et des caractéristiques de l’appellation Jurançon
11h30 : Découverte du chai
12h15 : Dégustation du nouveau millésime en cours de vinification
13h00 : Repas gastronomique Chez Germaine :
L’après-midi sera consacrée à la dégustation de vieux millésimes, en guise de digestif.
L’ensemble de la journée sera l’occasion d’échanges avec le vigneron, sur la viticulture, l’œnologie et l’agriculture biologique..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . EUR.
20 chemin du Then Domaine Larroudé
Lucq-de-Béarn 64360 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
10:30am: Discover the viticulture and characteristics of the Jurançon appellation
11:30am: Tour of the winery
12:15pm: Tasting of the new vintage under vinification
1:00 pm: Gourmet meal at Chez Germaine :
The afternoon will be devoted to tasting old vintages as a digestive.
The whole day will be devoted to discussions with the winemaker on viticulture, ecology and organic farming.
10.30 h: Descubrimiento de la viticultura y las características de la denominación Jurançon
11h30: Visita de la bodega
12h15: Degustación de la nueva añada en curso de vinificación
13h00 : Comida gastronómica en Chez Germaine :
La tarde se dedicará a la degustación de añadas antiguas como sobremesa.
Todo el día se dedicará a debates con el viticultor sobre viticultura, ecología y agricultura biológica.
10.30 Uhr: Entdeckung des Weinbaus und der Merkmale der Appellation Jurançon
11.30 Uhr: Entdeckung des Weinkellers
12.15 Uhr: Verkostung des neuen Jahrgangs, der gerade vinifiziert wird
13.00 Uhr: Gastronomisches Essen bei Chez Germaine :
Der Nachmittag ist der Verkostung alter Jahrgänge als Digestif gewidmet.
Während des gesamten Tages besteht die Möglichkeit, sich mit dem Winzer über Weinbau, Ökologie und biologische Landwirtschaft auszutauschen.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT Coeur de Béarn