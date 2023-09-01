DRÔLE D’OISEAUX 20 Boulevard de la Liberté Paulhan, 1 septembre 2023, Paulhan.

Paulhan,Hérault

À travers cette exposition, le photographe

Vincent Mérand nous fait

découvrir l’univers incroyable des

oiseaux..

Through this exhibition, photographer

Photographer Vincent Mérand

discover the incredible world of

world of birds.

En esta exposición, el fotógrafo

Vincent Mérand nos lleva

descubrir el increíble mundo de

mundo de las aves.

In dieser Ausstellung zeigt der Fotograf

Vincent Mérand lässt uns

die unglaubliche Welt der Vögel

vögel.

