DRÔLE D’OISEAUX 20 Boulevard de la Liberté Paulhan
DRÔLE D’OISEAUX 20 Boulevard de la Liberté Paulhan, 1 septembre 2023, Paulhan.
Paulhan,Hérault
À travers cette exposition, le photographe
Vincent Mérand nous fait
découvrir l’univers incroyable des
oiseaux..
2023-09-01 fin : 2023-09-21 . .
20 Boulevard de la Liberté
Paulhan 34230 Hérault Occitanie
Through this exhibition, photographer
Photographer Vincent Mérand
discover the incredible world of
world of birds.
En esta exposición, el fotógrafo
Vincent Mérand nos lleva
descubrir el increíble mundo de
mundo de las aves.
In dieser Ausstellung zeigt der Fotograf
Vincent Mérand lässt uns
die unglaubliche Welt der Vögel
vögel.
